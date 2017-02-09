News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2017, 1:21 pm

Developers keep giving to council candidates, even after Election Day

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In their year-end campaign reports for last year's election, candidates for the Mountain View City Council showed a surprisingly robust round of fundraising after Election Day had passed.

Using campaign money as a yardstick, the new frontrunner is Councilman John McAlister. After winning re-election to a second term, McAlister reported last week that he had raised an additional $12,594 for his campaign by Dec. 31, bringing his total contributions for 2016 to $48,549.

In an interview with the Voice McAlister said he launched a post-election fundraising effort to recoup just over $11,000 he had personally invested into his campaign.

"I was in debt, so I reached out to my major donors and told them I would appreciate it if you could help me pay off this loan," he said. "You shouldn't have to go into debt to run for City Council -- their civil service is something that should be honored."

Many of McAlister's late donors have business before the city. Atherton residents Patricia Spieker Hopman and Tod Spieker, whose family controls thousands of apartments in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, donated $2,000 toward McAlister's debt. The San Mateo firm Prometheus, which is currently seeking to build more than 1,000 apartment units in Mountain View, also donated $2,000. His campaign reported receiving $1,000 from the Sobrato Organization, which is seeking city approval for two mixed-use office and housing projects.

Seven employees of Saris Regis Group together donated $2,000 to McAlister's campaign. Saris Regis is currently working to build 52 condominiums at the El Camino Real site of Harv's Car Wash.

Councilman Chris Clark reported no new fundraising for his 2016 re-election campaign, but he did post donations for past races. In December, Clark closed out the campaign committee for his unsuccessful 2008 council run. In campaign filings, Clark reported that his old committee still had about $8,000 in unpaid debts. He closed out that loan with the help of a new $2,500 check from Tod Spieker. Clark paid off the remainder out of his own pocket.

Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga reported $31,058 in total contributions. According to her filings, she reserved about $17,000 in her committee account, which could be used in a future political campaign. Following the election, Abe-Koga received $1,550 in new donations, including checks from the Sheet Metal Workers International ($500), the Service Employees International ($500) and the Teamsters ($250).

Councilwoman Lisa Matichak received $2,951 in post-election donations, most of which she used to pay off $5,000 she loaned to her own campaign. Her donors included the Service Employees International ($250), The Sheet Metal Workers International ($600), the California Apartment Association ($500) and the Mountain View Housing Council ($401).

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Thida Cornes posted $1,100 in new donations coming from the Teamsters ($250), the Services Employees International ($250) and the Sheet Metal Workers International ($600).

Planning Commissioner Lucas Ramirez and Mountain View Whisman School District trustee Greg Coladonato listed no new donations for this period. Ken "Kacey" Carpenter reported he was paying off most of a $500 loan he had made to his own campaign.

Posted by Swamp
a resident of Old Mountain View
15 hours ago

Even the politicians are expensive to buy in Mountain View!

Posted by PeaceLove
a resident of Shoreline West
15 hours ago

Fascinating to see the Mountain View voice do a story about bribery without calling it that.

Posted by Mike Kasperzak
a resident of Gemello
14 hours ago

Until people will accept publicly funded elections, fund raising is a fact of life. If more individuals made donations in local races, big donations wouldn't be needed. Still, running for election is expensive. A mailing costs about $1 per piece which at 30,000 voters would be a $30,000 hit. And then there is advertising, door hangers, and the list goes on.

At least it isn't as bad in Mountain View as it is in Palo Alto and Sunnyvale where candidates spend as much as $100,000 each. We at least have a voluntary spending cap which almost everyone abides by.

Posted by Propriety
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

I'm sorry, former Councilmember, but you don't find that there's at least the appearance of impropriety when Councilmembers are raising large sums of money from organizations doing business with the city, after the election has completed?

This isn't normal campaign fundraising, this was proactively requesting money from organizations with business in front of the city, as Councilmember McAlister stated.

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
12 hours ago

Developers funding political campaigns sounds like business as usual in Mountain View.

What's novel though is to see candidates lend themselves money....only to be repaid by special interests .....after the election. In effect it removes any transparency in campaign financing, as voters had no way to know who was ultimately paying for ads, flyers, robot-calls.....

I wish the City would move to publicly funded elections to stop these shenanigans.

Posted by Beelia
a resident of North Bayshore
11 hours ago

I didn't vote for Mr. Kasperzak, but he is right. The fact that our City Council members must do fundraising for the privilege of serving our City is a sad fact of life, and we should not assume they are beholden to the CAA or any of their other donors because they accepted campaign contributions.

My impression of current Council is that most of them donated or loaned money to their own campaigns in spite of our unfair campaign finance system, not for personal gain. Of course they have their own agendas, but unlike on the national stage, I see consensus-building in our City Council meetings, and an absence of the kind of political gridlock we see in DC.

I think we're lucky that our local politicians really do care about weighing all of the alternatives and doing the right thing for the City as a whole. In past years they have disappointed me in voting against things I considered important, but those are the breaks in a democracy. We're fortunate to still have one in California.

I donated small amounts, but expected nothing in return. I also donated much larger amounts to Bernie Sanders because I feel so strongly about Citizens United, the Koch brothers, gerrymandering, and all of the dirty tricks that are played by the most unprincipled players of national politics. I can't do much, but I can recognize good public service when I see it. And I do see still see it in Mountain View.

Thank you, Voice, for giving us solid, reliable information that isn't provided just to rile folks up, but to help us to understand the reality of political life in Mountain View. Money talks, but it doesn't prevent many of our local politicians from voting their consciences and not their pocketbooks.

Posted by Propriety
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

Beelia, I understand fundraising for campaigns is part of the rules of the game.

Isn't there, on the other hand, something far more unseemly about courting donors after the election has been completed? Donors with business in front of the city providing large sums of money directly to candidates after they've been elected?

Posted by Two sides
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

@beelia I wonder; do you feel the same about Soros, unions and the liberal super PACs?

Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

It is interesting and relevant that there were few post-election donations to LOSING City Council candidates. Eventual winners and eventual losers both raise money from others and lend their own funds to their campaigns. They both know that contributions that come in more than 3 weeks before the election are more useful in winning office than later contributions, because so many voters vote early via vote-by-mail ballots and because it's hard to plan to spend money that you can't count on receiving in time to make use of it.

I was a losing Council candidate in 2002, and I went back tonight to check my records to see if anyone donated to me after the election. I did find a $50 contribution that arrived the day after the election by mail, so it would have to have been sent before the results were known. I cashed the check.

I think that it's acceptable for winning candidates to keep contributions sent after the election from individuals who have no business before the Council (like one's family or oldest friends) but not from anyone else.

I don't think it's acceptable to keep post-election donations from any person, company or group that has business, or is LIKELY to have business, before the Council. Those donations should have been returned immediately. Now that the issue has been raised publicly, I think they should be returned pronto.

