Developers keep giving to council candidates, even after Election Day

In their year-end campaign reports for last year's election, candidates for the Mountain View City Council showed a surprisingly robust round of fundraising after Election Day had passed.

Using campaign money as a yardstick, the new frontrunner is Councilman John McAlister. After winning re-election to a second term, McAlister reported last week that he had raised an additional $12,594 for his campaign by Dec. 31, bringing his total contributions for 2016 to $48,549.

In an interview with the Voice McAlister said he launched a post-election fundraising effort to recoup just over $11,000 he had personally invested into his campaign.

"I was in debt, so I reached out to my major donors and told them I would appreciate it if you could help me pay off this loan," he said. "You shouldn't have to go into debt to run for City Council -- their civil service is something that should be honored."

Many of McAlister's late donors have business before the city. Atherton residents Patricia Spieker Hopman and Tod Spieker, whose family controls thousands of apartments in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, donated $2,000 toward McAlister's debt. The San Mateo firm Prometheus, which is currently seeking to build more than 1,000 apartment units in Mountain View, also donated $2,000. His campaign reported receiving $1,000 from the Sobrato Organization, which is seeking city approval for two mixed-use office and housing projects.

Seven employees of Saris Regis Group together donated $2,000 to McAlister's campaign. Saris Regis is currently working to build 52 condominiums at the El Camino Real site of Harv's Car Wash.

Councilman Chris Clark reported no new fundraising for his 2016 re-election campaign, but he did post donations for past races. In December, Clark closed out the campaign committee for his unsuccessful 2008 council run. In campaign filings, Clark reported that his old committee still had about $8,000 in unpaid debts. He closed out that loan with the help of a new $2,500 check from Tod Spieker. Clark paid off the remainder out of his own pocket.

Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga reported $31,058 in total contributions. According to her filings, she reserved about $17,000 in her committee account, which could be used in a future political campaign. Following the election, Abe-Koga received $1,550 in new donations, including checks from the Sheet Metal Workers International ($500), the Service Employees International ($500) and the Teamsters ($250).

Councilwoman Lisa Matichak received $2,951 in post-election donations, most of which she used to pay off $5,000 she loaned to her own campaign. Her donors included the Service Employees International ($250), The Sheet Metal Workers International ($600), the California Apartment Association ($500) and the Mountain View Housing Council ($401).

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Thida Cornes posted $1,100 in new donations coming from the Teamsters ($250), the Services Employees International ($250) and the Sheet Metal Workers International ($600).

Planning Commissioner Lucas Ramirez and Mountain View Whisman School District trustee Greg Coladonato listed no new donations for this period. Ken "Kacey" Carpenter reported he was paying off most of a $500 loan he had made to his own campaign.