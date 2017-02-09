Community forum to touch on local impact from Trump's rise

Amid much uncertainty following the November election, Mountain View officials want to circle back to the community's core principles. On Saturday, the city will host its first civility roundtable of 2017, "Affirming Mountain View's Values and Building Community in Times of Uncertainty."

City officials said Thursday that the response has been so big, the event has been moved from the Second Stage to a bigger venue: the Main Stage of the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

The event organized by the city's Human Relations Commission came largely in response to the election of President Donald Trump and local outrage against his policies. The majority mulled taking a firm political stance on the issues, but they opted for an inclusive tone to ensure more people would participate, even through Mountain View voters backed Hillary Clinton by a landslide.

Organizers indicate the discussion will touch on a wide range of topics, such as how the national election could impact local health care, civil liberties and education. The event will be hosted by the city's Human Relations Commission. Panelists expected at the event include Mountain View Councilman Lenny Siegel, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel, Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph, Los Altos School District Superintendent Jeff Baier, Mountain View and Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District Associate Superintendent Mike Mathiesen, among other speakers.

The Civility Roundtable is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Main Stage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro Street. Admission is free.