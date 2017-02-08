Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Thursday

Moderate to heavy rain and high winds are forecast for Thursday in the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas, National Weather Service officials said today.

Flooding, downed trees and isolated power outages are possible with the storm system.

In the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and East Bay hills, gusts of up to 60 mph are possible starting late tonight through Thursday, according to weather service officials.

Lighter rain and cooler temperatures are forecast for Friday and the sun should be out this weekend, weather service officials said. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be dry.

The storm will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday. Santa Rosa will reach a high of 56, while the high in San Francisco will be 57.

In San Jose, the high for Friday will be 61 and Oakland see a high of 59 degrees, meteorologist Will Pi said.

Throughout the region, light to moderately heavy rain will fall through tonight and the winds will strengthen.