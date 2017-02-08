Making local schools into safe havens

The Mountain View Whisman School District has joined a growing contingent of districts throughout Santa Clara County that have become "sanctuaries" for all students regardless of immigration status. The move comes amid growing concerns that the new Trump administration in Washington could lead to a crackdown on immigration enforcement, creating a "climate of fear" for children and families.

The board unanimously agreed at the Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting on a resolution designating district schools as "sanctuaries" to the fullest extent allowable, and that any request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for information on students and families be directly sent to the superintendent for legal review. The resolution also reaffirms information privacy laws that protect personal information from disclosure to ICE, and calls on school staff to support any students and families concerned about aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

In order to emphasize the sense of unity and inclusion, students, parents, community members, principals and board members all gathered at the board meeting to read the resolution.

State Superintendent Tom Torlakson wrote a letter in December urging superintendents, charter school administrators and principals to declare their schools as "safe havens" for families, and to safeguard undocumented students from the prospect of deportation. Districts have flexibility on which documents and records related to immigration status are kept, and no records can be released to law enforcement without a parent's written permission, a court order or subpoena.

"Our schools are not and will not become an arm of the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement," Torlakson said in the letter. "Instead, they will remain safe places for learning and teaching for all students, regardless of immigration status."

The letter only alluded to the results of the presidential election and the incoming Trump administration, but since then Torlakson has more directly stated that Trump's policies run contrary to the message of diversity and inclusion in California's public schools. In a subsequent statement on Jan. 30, Torlakson criticized the executive order blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States over the next 90 days.

"As a teacher, coach, father, citizen, and leader of California’s public school system, I strongly disagree with President Trump’s recent immigration order and want to make sure that our students and families who are refugees and Muslims feel safe and protected in our schools."

Since the election, schools across the nation have seen an increase in bullying, intimidation and harassment based on immigration status, religion and ethnic identity, said Vern Taylor, a teacher and vice president of the Mountain View Educators Association. The same thing is happening in Mountain View schools, Taylor told the board last month, prompting a need to take action.

"Regardless of your political affiliation, our students need to know that school is a safe place, and they deserve to know that," he said. "Likewise, our parents, who are our community partners, need to know they are welcome on our campuses as well."

Several neighboring school districts have already adopted similar resolutions, including Palo Alto Unified, Sunnyvale School District, Foothill-De Anza Community College District and the Santa Clara County Board of Education. Board president Jose Gutierrez told the Voice that the resolution from the county board of education signaled that it's time for Mountain View to follow suit.

"Kids are getting upset," he said. "They're nervous, and so are our parents. We want kids to feel safe when they attend any Mountain View Whisman school. They should feel secure."

Board member Laura Blakely proposed that the district add more provisions to the resolution, based on suggestions from the American Civil Liberties Union, that explicitly state that immigration enforcement activities around schools create hardships, not only for families directly affected. It creates a "pervasive climate of fear, conflict and stress" for everyone, regardless of background and status. She also suggested that language be added to make ensure no confidential information about students -- everything from national origin and immigration status to sexual orientation -- is shared with federal agencies beyond what is legally required.

Although all five board members ultimately voted on the amended resolution, board member Greg Coladonato pressed Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph and fellow board members to explain what the resolution would actually change on the district's campuses, and whether there would be any divergence from existing policies. Rudolph said the resolution is less about changing conduct on campuses and more about sending a message to families that the district will protect them regardless of immigration status. He said the resolution also explicitly states where the board stands on inclusion and immigration enforcement in the event that federal laws change in the future, which will be an important tool to have with an unpredictable administration in Washington.

"We're sort of in uncharted territory," Rudolph said. "We're trying to guess on what's never happened before. Anything is possible after what's happened over the last couple days."

Even though ICE has yet to conduct any major crackdown under the Trump administration, the hard-line rhetoric about immigration, deportation and building a wall along Mexico's border has already had an effect on students in Mountain View. Young children are not immune to the news, said board member Tamara Wilson, and it's "heart-wrenching" to think that they're trying to wrap their heads around what it means.

"My 6-year-old has come from school and asked if certain friends of his, based on the color of their skin or their ethnicity, are going to be remaining as classmates," Wilson said.