News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 11:00 am

Making local schools into safe havens

Board approves sanctuary resolution protecting undocumented students

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Whisman School District has joined a growing contingent of districts throughout Santa Clara County that have become "sanctuaries" for all students regardless of immigration status. The move comes amid growing concerns that the new Trump administration in Washington could lead to a crackdown on immigration enforcement, creating a "climate of fear" for children and families.

The board unanimously agreed at the Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting on a resolution designating district schools as "sanctuaries" to the fullest extent allowable, and that any request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for information on students and families be directly sent to the superintendent for legal review. The resolution also reaffirms information privacy laws that protect personal information from disclosure to ICE, and calls on school staff to support any students and families concerned about aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

In order to emphasize the sense of unity and inclusion, students, parents, community members, principals and board members all gathered at the board meeting to read the resolution.

State Superintendent Tom Torlakson wrote a letter in December urging superintendents, charter school administrators and principals to declare their schools as "safe havens" for families, and to safeguard undocumented students from the prospect of deportation. Districts have flexibility on which documents and records related to immigration status are kept, and no records can be released to law enforcement without a parent's written permission, a court order or subpoena.

"Our schools are not and will not become an arm of the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement," Torlakson said in the letter. "Instead, they will remain safe places for learning and teaching for all students, regardless of immigration status."

The letter only alluded to the results of the presidential election and the incoming Trump administration, but since then Torlakson has more directly stated that Trump's policies run contrary to the message of diversity and inclusion in California's public schools. In a subsequent statement on Jan. 30, Torlakson criticized the executive order blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States over the next 90 days.

"As a teacher, coach, father, citizen, and leader of California’s public school system, I strongly disagree with President Trump’s recent immigration order and want to make sure that our students and families who are refugees and Muslims feel safe and protected in our schools."

Since the election, schools across the nation have seen an increase in bullying, intimidation and harassment based on immigration status, religion and ethnic identity, said Vern Taylor, a teacher and vice president of the Mountain View Educators Association. The same thing is happening in Mountain View schools, Taylor told the board last month, prompting a need to take action.

"Regardless of your political affiliation, our students need to know that school is a safe place, and they deserve to know that," he said. "Likewise, our parents, who are our community partners, need to know they are welcome on our campuses as well."

Several neighboring school districts have already adopted similar resolutions, including Palo Alto Unified, Sunnyvale School District, Foothill-De Anza Community College District and the Santa Clara County Board of Education. Board president Jose Gutierrez told the Voice that the resolution from the county board of education signaled that it's time for Mountain View to follow suit.

"Kids are getting upset," he said. "They're nervous, and so are our parents. We want kids to feel safe when they attend any Mountain View Whisman school. They should feel secure."

Board member Laura Blakely proposed that the district add more provisions to the resolution, based on suggestions from the American Civil Liberties Union, that explicitly state that immigration enforcement activities around schools create hardships, not only for families directly affected. It creates a "pervasive climate of fear, conflict and stress" for everyone, regardless of background and status. She also suggested that language be added to make ensure no confidential information about students -- everything from national origin and immigration status to sexual orientation -- is shared with federal agencies beyond what is legally required.

Although all five board members ultimately voted on the amended resolution, board member Greg Coladonato pressed Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph and fellow board members to explain what the resolution would actually change on the district's campuses, and whether there would be any divergence from existing policies. Rudolph said the resolution is less about changing conduct on campuses and more about sending a message to families that the district will protect them regardless of immigration status. He said the resolution also explicitly states where the board stands on inclusion and immigration enforcement in the event that federal laws change in the future, which will be an important tool to have with an unpredictable administration in Washington.

"We're sort of in uncharted territory," Rudolph said. "We're trying to guess on what's never happened before. Anything is possible after what's happened over the last couple days."

Even though ICE has yet to conduct any major crackdown under the Trump administration, the hard-line rhetoric about immigration, deportation and building a wall along Mexico's border has already had an effect on students in Mountain View. Young children are not immune to the news, said board member Tamara Wilson, and it's "heart-wrenching" to think that they're trying to wrap their heads around what it means.

"My 6-year-old has come from school and asked if certain friends of his, based on the color of their skin or their ethnicity, are going to be remaining as classmates," Wilson said.

Comments

79 people like this
Posted by GenJonesGuy
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago


This is absolutely appalling. We need to get rid of so-called sanctuary (sounds so warm and fuzzy, doesnt it? but it's not!) cities, not create more of these zones. Are you waiting for another murder to occur similar to Kate Steinle's by a non-citizen who was coddled by the City of Mountain View?
This is a nation of laws, or so I thought. Apparently we need to vote out some of these snowflake liberal politicians on the school board and the MV City Council... you think?
May I remind you that there are legal ways to apply for US immigration, work permits, student visas etc., which thousands of law abiding immigrants utilize and abide by.
When the new administration cuts off your funding, I hope it directly impacts these liberal politicians and perhaps they will change their tune.
It would be a shame for the rest of us citizens to suffer from the funding cuts(read: "U.S." Citizens, snowflakes, not the "People's Republic of Open Borders") because of these libs, progs and leftists who are attempting to pervert and subvert our Republic.
No, we are not all Libs in Mountain View, thank you!
Please comment if you too are sick of this BS sanctuary attitude!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago


Mountain View Online
Menu
Town Square

City lays out battle plan for D.C. trip
Original post made on Feb 7, 2017
A delegation of Mountain View City Council members will trek out to the nation's capital for a few days in March for the National League of Cities Conference. But like practically everything else in national politics, that tradition has been thrown into limbo with President Donald Trump's administration.

Read the full story here Web Link posted Monday, February 6, 2017, 3:01 PM
Comments (3)

+ 106 people like this Posted by USA
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 hours ago
USA is a registered user.
[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]


Report Objectionable Content
Email Town Square Moderator

+ 8 people like this Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 hours ago
I'm all for sanctuary cities if it means if living in one I can get a tax-relief sanctuary so I don't have to pay taxes to support sanctuary cities. Fair enough?
Report Objectionable Content
Email Town Square Moderator

+ 1 person likes this Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
21 hours ago
Love is a registered user.
From Matthew:

Then the King will tell those on his right hand, "Come, blessed of my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry, and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me drink. I was a stranger, and you took me in. I was naked, and you clothed me. I was sick, and you visited me. I was in prison, and you came to me."

“Then the righteous will answer him, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, and feed you; or thirsty, and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger, and take you in; or naked, and clothe you? When did we see you sick, or in prison, and come to you?'

“The King will answer them, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.' Then he will say also to those on the left hand, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire which is prepared for the devil and his angels; for I was hungry, and you didn’t give me food to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me no drink; I was a stranger, and you didn’t take me in; naked, and you didn’t clothe me; sick, and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.'

“Then they will also answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, or thirsty, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and didn’t help you?'

“Then he will answer them, saying, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you didn’t do it to one of the least of these, you didn’t do it to me.' These will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago

Please pardon the stray text in the previous comment.

From Matthew:

Then the King will tell those on his right hand, "Come, blessed of my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry, and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me drink. I was a stranger, and you took me in. I was naked, and you clothed me. I was sick, and you visited me. I was in prison, and you came to me."

“Then the righteous will answer him, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, and feed you; or thirsty, and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger, and take you in; or naked, and clothe you? When did we see you sick, or in prison, and come to you?'

“The King will answer them, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.' Then he will say also to those on the left hand, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire which is prepared for the devil and his angels; for I was hungry, and you didn’t give me food to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me no drink; I was a stranger, and you didn’t take me in; naked, and you didn’t clothe me; sick, and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.'

“Then they will also answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, or thirsty, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and didn’t help you?'

“Then he will answer them, saying, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you didn’t do it to one of the least of these, you didn’t do it to me.' These will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

Email Town Square Moderator      


77 people like this
Posted by Love fest
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

Did Jesus also say if you don't agree with the laws break them? Did Jesus say if the laws don't suit you, disregard them?

No. I'm with the first commenter, we are a nation of laws. Don't like them, then work to get them changed. But we can't just blatantly disregard them because we don't like them. It's WRONG.

Email Town Square Moderator      


53 people like this
Posted by Seeing Red
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

Every police office, city official, California board of education staff, attorney. Must take an oath to uphold the laws of the state.
What the heck is going on here in California, Mountain View this is ridiculous . Have we become a city of lawlessness
. I'm still hoping California comes to it's senses. This just shows how this board is out of touch representing the best interest of our schools.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago

Our Lord commands us to live lives full of love and empathy for our neighbors. To cast them out is to cast Him out. What you do to them, you do to Him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


71 people like this
Posted by Seeing Red
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

@LOVE
KNOCK IT OFF WE GET YOUR POINT!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Love got your back
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

hey - I'm with you Love (WWJD)

and @Love feast yeah, BTW Jesus of Nazareth was executed it is said by the Jewish/Roman historian Josephus for something like sedition and crimes against the state/religious authorities

some things like over turning the tables of the money-changers in the Temple's courtyard?

bad dude - even revolutionary in some of his distain for 'authority'
and that's the Gospel truth

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Hope
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

What kind of person is not in favor of having CHILDREN feel safe in school. This is not Nazi Germany yet. Our police have no business going into schools. This is a federal issue and ONLY federal money should be spent on immigration issues I do not pay taxes to have children threatened at school. Do you people have no heart.
I applaud Mountain View for standing up.

Seeing Red who are you? GenJonesGuy who are you?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Inclusion
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

Children are among our most vulnerable. We must protect them and demonstrate inclusion and show the best in our community. They are not threats. We need to go high, as Michelle Obama says, when others go low. Fear, uncertainty and doubt must now cloud our judgement and our commitment to an inclusive and supportive community.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
2 hours ago

Seeing Red, I don't think you do get the point. If you got the point, you wouldn't have such anger and hate in your heart, you wouldn't be "seeing red." You would be filled to the brim with love and compassion, as our Father wants us to. He loves you as He loves all of His children.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Jw
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Please don't hide behind the children. Laws are laws. Please don't say that those of us who want to follow laws hate children and are racist, hate God, etc etc. That's ridiculous. We just may like the idea of a lawful society just as we like the idea of 3 branches of government that check and balance each other.
Allowing children to "hide" in schools is just the beginning. It allows their parents to "hide" in plain sight as illegals who are breaking laws to be here. They are more than welcome legally! We have rules for a reason. And it's not because we are a hateful, Godless society.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago

Jw, God doesn't care what kind of society you want to live in. He commands us to love our neighbors. If you cast out these children, cast out these families, you are casting Him out. He loves us all and demands that we love each other.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Old Steve
a resident of Rex Manor
44 minutes ago

@JW:

I assume you realize that neither local police nor local schools have the expertise or resources to enforce federal immigration law. In diverse communities most chiefs of police will tell you they need the support of the community to develop leads in most kinds of criminal cases. If immigrant community members believe they will be hassled by law enforcement based on potential immigration violations, why would they come forward with information. My wife and I are both Born in the USA. However, many years ago she was hassled by a Los Altos PD officer for what we later determined to be "driving while poor in Los Altos". A Legal immigrant under similar circumstances would not think to be carrying "papers" beyond a driver's license. So they could be jailed and the car impounded until the situation is sorted out. If that is your vision in a diverse community, be prepared to pay for more cops and a much bigger impound yard. Or I guess we could just require EVERY person to carry a passport with them at all times. And we could pay to have CBP passport checkers in front of every public building. Ridiculous extreme? Maybe not in the mind of POTUS, we'll have to see. I'll carry mine if Trumpistas in Michigan will carry theirs. (sarc)

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Love got your back
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
27 minutes ago

and Love just don't give up! Praise the Lord (or The Profit POTUS blessed be his name) and pass the Passports. (sarc?)

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 13 comments | 3,175 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 892 views

View all local blogs
 