'Weak links' in city's affordable housing program

Subsidized affordable housing might not be quite the panacea for the Bay Area's housing crunch that some of its supporters make it out to be.

Case in point: about 45 tenants at the Avalon Mountain View apartment complex on Villa Street were recently notified that the below-market status of their homes would be "expiring" in the months to come. That means rents on their apartments, which for the last 30 years have been marked down as much as $1,000 per month below the going rate, would be hiked up to the market price.

For Mountain View leaders, the news came as a reminder that most of the city's roughly 1,200 affordable-housing units have a limited lifespan. After a set number of years, owners of apartment complexes are authorized to bring those units up to market rate.

"Most of the (affordable) housing isn't permanent; it's just restricted for a really long time," said city Housing Director Wayne Chen. "For some other folks living in (affordable) units, there may be a situation down the road like what's happening at Avalon."

But city officials say that the situation at the Avalon apartments is unique in Mountain View. The 248-unit complex was reportedly built in 1985 under a now-retired Fannie Mae bond program that provided the capital for its construction. As part of the loan, developer AvalonBay Communities agreed to keep a subset of the units at below-market rates, meaning they are considered affordable to households earning about 80 percent of the area median income.

Under the terms of the Fannie Mae program, AvalonBay no longer needs to provide below-market homes when its bond debt is repaid, Chen said. That is expected to happen later this month, allowing the firm to raise rents starting next year, according to company's attorneys.

City staffers had already learned some disconcerting news of the changes taking place at the Avalon. One household was reportedly told its rent would be jumping as much as $1,000 per month, Chen said. City staff directed those tenants to Project Sentinel for assistance.

Allen Conrad, an Avalon tenant living in one of the below-market units, said no one was really sure how this situation would play out. He was hopeful that the city's new rent-control program would prevent the property owner from raising their rents more than 5 percent each year.

"I'm hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," he said.

City housing officials are looking into how the Measure V rent-control program should factor into this discussion, Chen said. For now, implementation of the rent control measure is stalled by a lawsuit filed by the California Apartment Association.

Unlike the situation at Avalon, Chen said most affordable and below-market rate housing in Mountain View will remain that way for decades to come. Most of the housing in that category has been built in the last eight years. In that time, housing developers have typically agreed to a 55-year deed restriction -- a standard commitment, Chen said, that keeps a percentage of the units under market rate. One such a deal was forged recently between Prometheus and the city for 48 below-market units at a proposed 583-unit complex at 400 San Antonio Road.

But with so many new housing projects with similar 55-year restrictions, a lot of that affordable housing will be retired around the same time. What happens in 2060, when hundreds of affordable homes suddenly jump up to market rate?

Chen said that city officials weren't too worried about that scenario. In the larger housing market, it shouldn't be disruptive because most large housing projects were staggered over the years, he said.

Nevertheless, council members signaled some concerns about the loss of below-market units at Avalon. Councilman Lenny Siegel said the news served as a reminder that the council should aim to make affordable-housing permanent whenever possible. He singled out a recent housing proposal at 777 W. Middlefield Road by the Los Gatos firm FortBay because it promised to provide 144 affordable housing units that would remain affordable in perpetuity.

"Avalon isn't breaking any rules, but it's just a reminder that there are weak links in our affordable housing program," Siegel wrote in an email.

"Any occurrence where our supply of BMR units is reduced is concerning," said Mayor Ken Rosenberg. "We are fighting tooth and nail to retain and expand our affordable housing choices."

Email Mark Noack at mnoack@mv-voice.com