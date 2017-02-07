News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 10:43 am

Appeals court to hear Trump administration's bid to reinstate travel ban

The panel has no deadline to rule on the stay but is expected to act quickly following the hearing

A federal appeals court in San Francisco will hear arguments at 3 p.m. Tuesday on whether to reinstate a ban ordered by President Trump on admitting visitors and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department, representing the Trump administration, has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency stay of a lower court order temporarily blocking the ban.

The Justice Department claims the temporary restraining order, handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, "improperly second-guessed the president's national security determinations."

Trump issued the travel ban in an executive order on Jan. 27, saying that its purpose was to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals.

The ban would bar visitors and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, stop refugees from all countries for 120 days and exclude Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Robart ruled in a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota, which claim the ban "unleashed chaos" and would harm the states' residents, universities and economies.

The Justice Department on Saturday asked the appeals court for an immediate stay of the temporary restraining order.

The court refused on the same day to grant an immediate stay, but set a rapid briefing schedule with final briefs by the states and the Justice Department due at 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday respectively.

Shortly after receiving the Justice Department's final brief Monday afternoon, a three-judge panel of the appeals court announced it would conduct a telephone hearing on the case on Tuesday.

The panel has no deadline to rule on the stay but is expected to act quickly following the hearing.

Its decision could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which currently has a 4-4 split of conservative and liberal justices.

If left in place by the higher courts, the temporary restraining order would remain in effect until Robart decides whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the ban.

Also Monday, 127 technology companies, including many from Silicon Valley, filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the states.

The companies' brief argues that Trump's executive order "threatens companies' ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States."

Companies signing the brief include Mountain View-based Google and LinkedIn, Adobe Systems, Airbnb, Apple, eBay, Facebook, Levi Strauss, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter, Uber and Yelp.

The state of California joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in a friend-of-the court brief supporting Washington and Minnesota in defending the temporary restraining order.

That brief, led by the state of New York, argued the travel ban would harm the states' universities, medical institutions and tax revenue.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement, "The brief I joined tells the appeals court that immigrants are the life-blood of our nation who work hard to build our country, especially in California."

Another state, Hawaii, asked the court for permission to become an official party in the case on the side of Washington and Minnesota, but the court said Monday that Hawaii could file a friend-of-the-court brief instead.

Ten former diplomatic and security officials, including former secretaries of state John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, filed a declaration saying they believe Trump's executive order "ultimately undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safer."

Opponents of the ban contend it denies the rights of due process and equal treatment to visa holders and non-citizen U.S. residents who come from or want to visit and return from the seven countries.

They also claim Trump's order discriminates against Muslims by targeting predominantly Muslim nations and giving future preference to refugees who are from religious minorities in their countries.

The Justice Department contends the ban is religion-neutral and within the president's authority to suspend the admission of any group of foreign visitors to protect the national interest.

"The executive order is a lawful exercise of the President's authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees," the federal lawyers wrote in Monday's filing.

The intent of the ban "is to permit an orderly review and revision of screening procedures to ensure that adequate standards are in place to protect against terrorist attacks," the attorneys said.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by k
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

"The companies' brief argues that Trump's executive order "threatens companies' ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States.""

MEANing: Companies can't find cheap local talent here so they need to bring in less qualified people to take over your job. Such the support for illegals and H1B visa overstays.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Love
a resident of Blossom Valley
7 hours ago

From Matthew:

Then the King will tell those on his right hand, "Come, blessed of my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry, and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me drink. I was a stranger, and you took me in. I was naked, and you clothed me. I was sick, and you visited me. I was in prison, and you came to me."

“Then the righteous will answer him, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, and feed you; or thirsty, and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger, and take you in; or naked, and clothe you? When did we see you sick, or in prison, and come to you?'

“The King will answer them, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.' Then he will say also to those on the left hand, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire which is prepared for the devil and his angels; for I was hungry, and you didn’t give me food to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me no drink; I was a stranger, and you didn’t take me in; naked, and you didn’t clothe me; sick, and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.'

“Then they will also answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry, or thirsty, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and didn’t help you?'

“Then he will answer them, saying, 'Most certainly I tell you, because you didn’t do it to one of the least of these, you didn’t do it to me.' These will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 15,287 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 5 comments | 4,735 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 12 comments | 1,988 views

Talk, Talk, Talk
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,409 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 496 views

View all local blogs
 