News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 12:37 pm

SF district court mulling U.S. appeal of travel ban order

Local companies file 'friend of the court' brief supporting states opposing the ban

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is mulling whether to halt a lower court order that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban involving seven Muslim-majority nations.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an emergency appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking a stay of a temporary restraining order issued by a federal district judge in Seattle on Friday.

The lower court ruling temporarily suspended an executive order in which Trump banned visitors and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, stopped the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and excluded all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

The Seattle judge's ruling was issued in a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The Justice Department's appeal on behalf of the Trump Administration contends the lower court "improperly second-guessed the president's national security determinations."

On Saturday, a two-judge panel of the appeals court denied an immediate stay but set a rapid schedule for the filing of additional briefs by both sides on whether a stay should be granted. The final brief by the Justice Department is due at 3 p.m. today.

The appeals court has no deadline for acting, but is expected to respond quickly.

The two states argued in a filing early this morning that Trump's executive order "unleashed chaos," harming the states' economies, residents and public universities.

A third state, Hawaii, asked the appeals court today for permission to join the case.

Also today, 97 technology companies, including many from Silicon Valley, filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the states.

The companies' brief argues that Trump's executive order "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth."

"It threatens companies' ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States," the firms claimed.

Companies signing on to the friend-of-the-court brief include Mountain View-based Google and LinkedIn, as well as Airbnb, Apple, eBay, Facebook, Levi Strauss, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter, Uber and Yelp.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Alex M
a resident of Willowgate
14 hours ago

This "law and order" president sure broke THAT promise quickly. Unless of course he assumed the supreme law of the land, our Constitution, doesn't apply to him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 10,603 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 5 comments | 2,844 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 11 comments | 1,619 views

Talk, Talk, Talk
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,270 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 165 views

View all local blogs
 