Ex-officer's lawsuit hits roadblock

Judge rules in favor of city in police officer's wrongful termination lawsuit

A lawsuit by a fired police officer against the Mountain View Police Department faltered last week after a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge indicated there wasn't enough evidence for a jury trial.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Judge Maureen Folan granted a request by Mountain View's city attorneys for a summary judgment, signaling she could throw out the four main causes of action put forward by the officer's legal team.

The plaintiff, 36-year-old Nicolas Emmerling, filed a lawsuit against Mountain View in 2015 after he was terminated for what his supervisors said was a lack of initiative. Emmerling and his lawyers contend that he was set up to fail by the department because he remained active in the California Army National Guard. They put forward a case that the city violated federal protections for active military service members by terminating Emmerling.

But proving those allegations in court turned out to be difficult. In her tentative ruling sent out last week, Folan chided the plaintiffs for failing to show that the city didn't have legitimate reasons for terminating Emmerling. His legal team pointed to praise and letters of recommendation from fellow officers, but Folan said this evidence did not prove Emmerling was actually a good police officer. She concluded that Emmerling's attorneys failed to meet the bar of "substantial evidence" showing that the city discriminated against him.

Folan's tentative ruling last week was in the city's favor; however the judgment is not final. Last week, Emmerling's attorneys delivered oral arguments to Folan, leaving an opening for her to reconsider her decision.

