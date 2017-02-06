City lays out battle plan for D.C. trip

It's certainly an interesting time for Mountain View leaders to pack their bags to head to Washington, D.C.

A delegation of Mountain View City Council members will trek out to the nation's capital for a few days in March for the National League of Cities Conference. Each year the visit provides an opportunity to mingle with other elected leaders and to lobby federal departments about local needs.

But like practically everything else in national politics, that tradition has been thrown into limbo with President Donald Trump's administration. Barely a dozen days in office, the new president has already provoked a backlash against his executive orders calling for a wall along the Mexican border, punitive measures against sanctuary cities and a travel ban for refugees and immigrants of several nations. The actions have already sparked an exodus of government workers, lawsuits from cities and protests in Mountain View and across the country.

Given the current situation, council members indicated that all bets were off as to what they could achieve when they headed out to Washington, D.C. next month. The council mulled over its priorities for the trip at its Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting.

"I'm trying to figure out what we can accomplish," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga, who teleconferenced into the meeting. "In the past, we tended to focus on local issues only, but more and more over time, who we are as a city has changed. What is happening on the national level is affecting our residents."

A series of speakers at the meeting urged city leaders to advocate on behalf of local undocumented residents at risk of deportation. But council members said they couldn't expect much success if they attempted to meet with White House officials. A better priority, suggested Councilman Lenny Siegel, might be to meet with representatives from other sanctuary cities to collaborate.

"The new administration has talked about punishing cities, so we should work with other cities to resist that," he said. "This will be an opportunity ... to develop strategies through which we can defend our interests against an unfriendly administration."

In the last fiscal year, Mountain View received just over $2 million in federal grants for affordable housing, traffic-safety improvements and law enforcement, according to the city staff report. The city also benefits from federal highway money. Preserving that local investment should be a top priority, city staff recommended.

As in past years, council members said they should advocate on behalf of nearby federal agencies at Moffett Field, including the NASA Ames Research Center and also the U.S. Geological Survey, which has plans to relocate to the site from Menlo Park.

For those agencies, perhaps the most pressing issue right now is President Trump's order for a sweeping hiring freeze at all federal departments except for those involving military and national security.

Media contacts at Ames told the Voice they could not comment on the impact of the freeze, and they directed questions to NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"The current guidance says we're under a hiring freeze until the implementation of a long-term plan from the Director of the Office of Management and Budget," NASA officials said in a statement to the Voice. "Our future hiring will follow the guidance we're given when the hiring freeze order is lifted."

Over the next three months, the Office of Management and Budget plans to put forward a long-term plan to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

In a related issue, the council also agreed to reach out to the U.S. Navy on the ongoing Superfund cleanup site at Moffett Field.

Several public speakers also urged the city to reach out to the Federal Aviation Administration to do something about the increased noise from flight paths that were modified two years ago. Local resident Robert Holbrook, who organized a public town hall on the subject on Monday, shared his findings with the City Council that the FAA's flight-path changes had dramatically increased the number of flights, as well as noise levels, over Mountain View.

"We had 72 percent more flights over a corridor that covers a very good chunk of Mountain View -- that's why you're getting the complaints that you have," he said. "Don't let the current situation become the new normal."

Building off those comments, Siegel suggested a visit to the FAA to propose creating a permanent local forum for local stakeholders to comment on aircraft disturbance.

Adding to the priority list, Councilman John McAlister suggested visiting the Small Business Administration to communicate concerns from local merchants over unscrupulous lawsuits. The councilman said his ice-cream shop and several other businesses along El Camino Real had been targeted in lawsuits filed by the same attorney over minor violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.

Councilman Chris Clark suggested making some effort to build contacts at the White House, "even if we're going to be at each others' throats." Having some contacts there could be helpful, he said, suggesting Mountain View attempt to reach out to the president's Intergovernmental Affairs team. Raising what he called a minor point, he also asked the council to strike out a priority added by staff to end a federal ban on Internet access taxes.

The council approved its priorities in a unanimous vote, but City Manager Dan Rich warned they shouldn't expect every hoped-for meeting to take place.

Six Mountain View council members are set to attend the National League of Cities conference from March 11 to March 15.