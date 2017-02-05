Monday: Community meeting on new VTA bus plan

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will be holding a community meeting in Mountain View on Monday for input on a new bus route system to take affect in fall 2017.

The meeting offers residents in the Mountain View area an opportunity to comment on the draft transit plan, which calls for bus routes to slightly scale back coverage in favor of more frequent stops along the busiest thoroughfares in the North County.

The new routes are designed to better maximize ridership and control costs of running the bus service, and are intended to coincide with the start of BART service in Santa Clara County later this year.

The meeting will be held at the Historic Adobe Building at 157 Moffett Blvd. on Monday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. VTA staff will be available for an overview presentation followed by a questions and comment period.

A schedule of upcoming meetings on the VTA bus route plans is available online at nextnetwork.vta.org/meetings.