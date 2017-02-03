Saturday: Talk with legal experts about immigrant rights

The Mountain View Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, will host a pair of legal experts for an educational lecture on immigrant rights.

Attorneys Esther Kang and Thi Do, who both specialize in immigration law, plan to give a walkthrough of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump and what those policies mean for local residents. The event will be translated into Spanish.

The event, "Know Your Rights: Immigration Under the New Administration" is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Community Room at the Mountain View Public Library.