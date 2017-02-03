News

Saturday: Talk with legal experts about immigrant rights

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, will host a pair of legal experts for an educational lecture on immigrant rights.

Attorneys Esther Kang and Thi Do, who both specialize in immigration law, plan to give a walkthrough of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump and what those policies mean for local residents. The event will be translated into Spanish.

The event, "Know Your Rights: Immigration Under the New Administration" is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Community Room at the Mountain View Public Library.

Posted by oldschoolguy
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

As far as I'm concerned if you're here LEGALLY you should have almost all the same rights as a citizen. Obviously you can't vote, or hold a political office, or any security job requiring citizenship.
However if you are here illegally, you should have NO rights and be deported immediately. It's not the fault of this country you or your parents broke our laws to come here and never bothered to make yourselves legal residents.

