Parcel tax heads to voters

The Mountain View Whisman School District is seeking to pass a $191 parcel this spring, designed to hold education funding steady at a time when state and federal funding seems uncertain.

In a unanimous vote at a special board meeting held Saturday, Jan. 28, the school board agreed to put the parcel tax measure on the May 2 special mail-in election ballot. If passed, the measure would generate close to $2.8 million in local funding each year, and would effectively replace the existing Measure C parcel tax, which expires at the end of June.

The language of the ballot summary is similar to Measure C, and calls for additional funding for struggling students, class-size reduction and support for "struggling" students, as well as support for art, music, and hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. The full ballot text also specifically calls for supporting English language learners, after-school programs and maintaining school libraries.

The biggest divergence between the new parcel tax and Measure C is the tax structure. The parcel tax heading to voters in May is a flat $191 tax for each parcel, whereas Measure C was a tiered system. Measure C levied a $127 tax on anyone owning property under 8,000 square feet, up to $1,016 for the largest parcels over 44,000 square feet. Shifting away from the tiered system was seen as a necessary move by the district's legal counsel to avoid a lawsuit, following a 2012 California court case that ruled school districts could not impose a non-uniform tax on property owners. For most homeowners in the district, the new measure will amount to a $64 tax increase over previous years, even though the district will receive roughly the same annual tax revenue.

Last year, two of the five board members -- Greg Coladonato and former board member Steve Nelson -- made a strong case for a per-square-foot parcel tax, creating split vote among the trustees. The board ultimately put the parcel tax plans on ice until December, when the board agreed to pursue a flat parcel tax in the May election.

Board members agreed last month to stick with the safer option, a $191 parcel tax, instead of trying to boost revenue through a higher tax. Polling data showed that only 65 percent of likely voters would have voted in favor of a $225 parcel tax, leaving board members uneasy over the prospect of falling short of the needed two-thirds yes vote.

The measure will retain tax exemptions for homeowners who are either age 65 or older, on Supplemental Security Income for disability, or receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

Mistral parent Jill Rakestraw told board members that community engagement for the parcel tax has been meager up to this point, and that efforts to get the word out and engage the community about why the parcel tax is important simply haven't materialized. Up until the last minute, Rakestraw said, she wasn't even aware the board was approving a new parcel tax in a special meeting on a Saturday, and the parcel tax language was buried at the bottom of a tremendous, 250-page agenda packet.

"I think people agree that the amount of money is right and that the need is there, but we want to make sure that all the people who don't have kids in the district ... are given more comfort about why this is important," Rakestraw said.

The parcel tax measure comes right on the heels of California's draft budget for the 2017-18 year, which shows that state revenue has lagged behind projections for the first time in years. Governor Jerry Brown is calling for billions of dollars in cuts in order to pass a balanced budget later this year, and one-time bonuses in funding for local schools has essentially dried up this year, according to Robert Clark, the district's chief business officer.

At a board meeting last month, Clark also noted that the new administration in Washington, D.C. could also hurt the district's state funding. Changes to the Affordable Care Act and Covered California, and the potential loss of federal funding for Medicaid expansion, could mean that the state will take money out of education funding for pay the difference. Even though Proposition 98 guarantees a stable level of education funding, Clark noted that during the 2008 recession, districts only received 78 cents for every dollar they were owed.