German school expansion plans in jeopardy

The former site of Whisman Elementary has turned into a thriving center of multicultural education over the years, after the Mountain View Whisman School District began leasing the campus out to two international schools. But with aged facilities dating back to the 1960s and limited space to grow, one of the tenants -- the German International School of Silicon Valley (GISSV) -- is struggling to fix up the old buildings without assistance.

The district has been leasing out the Whisman campus to the German school since 2000, giving the nonprofit a home for its dual-language program. Since then, the school has expanded to serve 450 kids from ages 2 to 18, and has been recognized as a "MINT-freundlichen" school, the German equivalent of a STEM school.

The school has invested a few million dollars over the years as a long-term tenant, making minor improvements to the facilities and adding a few more modular classrooms. But now German school officials are seeking to make a big investment in new school facilities. New school construction plans have been drawn up, but when it came time to secure the funding, the school hit a snag.

At the district's Jan. 19 board meeting, Michael Koops, the head of the Mountain View GISSV campus, came to the board with an urgent plea to change the terms of the lease agreement for the Whisman school. The German government would be willing to provide millions in construction money for building new facilities, Koops said, but only if they could lock in better lease terms with the district.

The key problem with the lease is the date of early termination, he said. The 30-year lease agreement lasts until 2045, but allows the school district to kick out the GISSV as early as July 1, 2030, and can deliver the advanced notice for early termination as soon as 2025. The German government is already uneasy granting construction money to any German school that doesn't own the land it operates on, Koops said, and the possibility that the GISSV could get an eviction notice in eight years makes negotiating with the German government impossible.

"If I don't get this extension, we have to stop the whole plan. There won't be any new school," Koops said. "There's no room for negotiations for me with Germany."

Families and staff from the German school made a big show of support over the weekend at the district's board retreat, filling the board room early Saturday morning in between the agenda items "Coffee+" and review of the district's mission and strategic goals. Rachel Beckert, a GISSV board member and Mountain View resident, said the campus is in a great location, but the wear and tear of the aging facilities is starting to become a serious problem.

"The quality of our program has really grown, but the facilities have not. At some point our parents are expecting a little bit more when they come to the school," Beckert said.

The school district hasn't kept a close eye on the conditions of the Whisman school buildings in recent years. The most recent study, done in 2009, found several problems. The built-up roofing and rusting gutters, along with the doors, windows and vinyl floor tiling of the classrooms, were all in poor condition at the time, and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was due for replacement in 2010.

While the condition of the buildings is hardly ideal, Beckert later told the Voice that limited space is a bigger problem. Both the German school and its co-tenant, the Yew Chung International School of Silicon Valley, are hard-pressed to find any space for new enrollment, and plans to add a third "track" of classes from first to fourth grade hinge on new construction plans.

"We're genuinely out of space, so the sooner we get this project off the ground the better," Beckert said.

The offer by the German government to help finance new school construction is a "unique opportunity," Beckert said, and likely stems from the decision by the Mountain View Whisman school board in 2015 to extend the lease to 30 years. But with the possibility of an early termination hanging over the school's head, it's no wonder the government would be reluctant to invest in what could end up being a short-term occupancy.

Patrick Heinz, the German consulate general for the San Francisco Bay Area, said the German government is interested in maintaining its school presence in the Bay Area, which he said can play an important role in enriching the educational landscape of the city. Despite the requirement to speak both German and English, GISSV officials said that the school is welcome to all interested families, and that about 50 percent of the students enrolled in the school don't have a German background.

Heinz said the German government is prepared to make a big investment in the GISSV for the years to come, but only if it comes with some security.

"We have a (lease) agreement, but if it would be possible for you to add some more years to that, it would be essential to us," Heinz said. "People in Berlin are now waiting for your decision."

Beckert said the German government has assured the GISSV that it will receive funding -- somewhere along the lines of $5 million -- for the first phase of construction, which would ideally pay for construction of new classrooms by the 2018-19 school year. Subsequent phases hang in the balance, and depend on continued support from the government that likely hinge on the district's lease agreement.

The capital campaign will also include requests to private donors and corporations for additional construction money. Changing the terms of the lease would help the school receive funding for subsequent construction phases. Throughout each phase, the German school intends to send the designs to state regulators for approval, ensuring that any new construction can be used by the school district at the end of the lease.

The school has been hesitant to reveal its master plan for construction, Beckert said, because the budget is likely to change over time and the scope of each project has to remain flexible. But the vision, she said, is to build an entirely new school with facilities that the whole community can use, including a brand new multipurpose room and a small-scale amphitheater on the campus. The field could also be re-done with new turf for use as a city park.

The board is scheduled to discuss the German school and the lease agreement on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., shortly before going into closed session to discuss the terms of the lease.