Crittenden instructional assistant dies

Diane Hernandez, a longtime staff member with the Mountain View Whisman School District, died unexpectedly Wednesday night, according to a statement sent to parents on Thursday.

Hernandez worked as an instructional assistant and was a staff member for the Beyond the Bell after-school program at Crittenden Middle School. Her career at the district spanned 23 years and she worked at Crittenden Middle School and Theuerkauf and Monta Loma elementaries.

"Ms. Hernandez was beloved by our students and staff," district staff told parents in an email. "All of us at MVWSD extend our sympathy to Ms. Hernandezâ€™s family and friends. She will be greatly missed."

The statement also said that staff at all three schools will be talking to students who knew Hernandez directly, and counselors from the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) will be available throughout the day to support both students and staff.

Information regarding services for Hernandez have not been released. Crittenden and district staff were not immediately available for comment.