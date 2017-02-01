Storms bring downed trees and collapsed creek bank

Mountain View residents Bert and Sylvia Sutherland got a big surprise when they returned home from Seattle last month -- a giant hole in their roof. The wet and windy weather caused a large redwood tree branch to split off and come crashing down onto their home on View Street, smashing right into a bedroom inside. It's a stroke of bad luck, but there's certainly a silver lining.

"We were out of town at the time. If we had not, we would be dead," said Bert Sutherland, noting that the bed where they slept had been completely demolished.

As the Bay Area gets hit with another series of storms at the start of February, some Mountain View residents are still feeling from the effects of the stormy weather that tore through the region over the last two months. Trees and tree branches throughout the city have come down, and a segment of Stevens Creek Trail will likely be closed for months because of severe bank erosion.

All told, an estimated eight trees were downed in the last few sizable storms to come through Mountain View, and there have been about eight to 10 "large branch failures," as well as broken and hanging branches, that needed to be cleared out, according to Jakob Trconic, the city's parks section manager. Several of the trees had signs of decay and compromised root systems. Considering that the city has roughly 28,000 street trees, the wind and rain didn't cause any sort of havoc for the city, Trconic said.

"We had a few emergency after-hour calls, but by no means were we ever in a situation where we had to do overtime, extended work hours or break out into multiple crews," he said.

Sutherland said the Mountain View fire crews, along with the contractor who built the second story of his house, came out and were able to pull down the tree branches that came down on his home, and the roof has since been patched up with a plastic sheeting. The couple will be camping out in the guest room for now, he said.

On the plus side, none of the city's streets turned into rivers during the course of the storms, said Gregg Hosfeldt, the city's assistant public works director. Public works staffers start storm preparation in the fall, clearing out leaves on an ongoing basis so when the big storms hit in December and January, there will be hardly any leaves or branches left to clog up storm drains. Streets notorious for flooding are given top priority ahead of rainy weather.

"If we know a storm is coming in, we do extra clean-up," he said. "And this year it worked out really well."

Perhaps the biggest problem to come from the winter weather is erosion on Stevens Creek, which prompted the city to close a portion of the Stevens Creek Trail between El Camino Real and Yuba Drive due to unsafe conditions. A portion of the creek bank caved in, leaving only a few feet between the edge of the trail and a steep drop. The city deemed it unsafe conditions and created a detour on Jan. 13.

Since then, there hasn't been a lot of good news. Engineers from the Santa Clara Valley Water District have reviewed the conditions and agree that the trail is still unsafe for the public, according to Devin Mody, the district's watersheds operation and maintenance manager. Because of the large scale erosion and the difficulty of doing bank repairs during the wet winter season, Mody said a quick fix is highly unlikely. The earliest time the district could begin repairs is around mid-June.

The more immediate problem right now is that the trees and branches along the eroded bank are now squarely in the middle of the creek, shunting water flows. This can create even more erosion problems in subsequent storms, Mody said, and worsen conditions along the trail.

"We'd like to cut up some of those downed trees and get it to the point where, at a minimum, those trees aren't causing more of a problem for the affected bank," he said. "While more erosion may still happen, it hopefully won't occur as much as it has these last couple of storms."