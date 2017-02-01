News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 10:08 am

New program aims to introduce Spanish speakers to City Hall

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In the coming weeks, Mountain View will be launching a new outreach program designed to introduce Spanish-speaking residents to their local government. The initiative, dubbed the Spanish Language Civic Leadership Academy, is tailored to integrate a sidelined slice of the community to the inner-workings of City Hall, and in the process creating a new group of civic-minded leaders.

The leadership academy has been a work in progress for about a year, said Nancy Amalia DucÃ³s, the Mountain View multilingual community outreach coordinator. Many households in Mountain View are unfamiliar with city services and local government because they don't speak English, she said. On a daily basis, her office fields calls from non-English-speaking residents asking for help on various issues, particularly related to housing aid, she said.

DucÃ³s said she believes that an organized program for Latino residents to learn about their city in their own language would serve as the best way to strengthen engagement and participation. At best, she hopes that participants will become community leaders, teaching others about local government, and possibly volunteering for local committees and advisory groups.

"We want to create a bridge by providing more tools for people to be involved in their community," DucÃ³s said. "Knowledge is power, so the more you know, the more sense of power you have."

The eight-week course will encompass a whistle-stop tour through the city's various departments, starting with meeting the City Council and city administration, and eventually moving through the police, fire and public works departments. City leaders gave their approval for the program last year, allocating $4,000 to get it started.

As a way to help more residents be part of the program, city officials are providing a light meal for participants as well as day-care for young children. The program is free of charge.

DucÃ³s said the success of the program should be measured by how much collaboration it creates between the initial participants and local government officials.

The initial run of the Spanish Language Civil Leadership Academy is set to begin on March 15 and is limited to 30 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to apply is February 24.

Applications and more information about the new program can be found at [mountainview.gov mountainview.gov.

