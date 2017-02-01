News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 1:54 pm

Gas leak forces evacuation of 600 Google employees

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Hundreds of Google employees were evacuated Wednesday morning after a contractor accidentally pierced a gas line in the area, creating a strong smell of gas around two facilities on the Google campus.

Mountain View fire crews received reports of a possible gas leak at 9:48 a.m. on Feb. 1 at 1945 Charleston Road. During the investigation, firefighters learned that a contractor was using a backhoe to clear a blocked drain line near the building, and had inadvertently nicked a 2-inch gas line, according to fire spokesman Lynn Brown.

PG&E clamped off the line and stopped the leak at 10:24 a.m., and have since started work to repair the line, Brown said. The response by the utility company was relatively fast compared to normal.

"It was a good response time," Brown said. "PG&E was able to show up pretty quickly and get it stopped."

About 600 Google employees were evacuated from the two-story building as well as an adjacent office building at 1965 Charleston Road, Brown said. No fires broke out during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Comments

Posted by Dolores Steinbaum
a resident of Old Mountain View
22 hours ago

Posted by c v
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
19 hours ago

@Dolores Steinbaum:

Congratulations, I have reported your comment as a troll.

Soon this article will have comments open for registered members only and your comment will be gone.

Thank you!

Posted by Me
a resident of Willowgate
17 hours ago

perhaps the contractor should have googled the location of gas lines

Posted by Digger dog
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

I recall being evacuated when crews working on the "New" SGI building hit a gas line near Garcia ave way back when.

