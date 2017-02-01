Gas leak forces evacuation of 600 Google employees

Hundreds of Google employees were evacuated Wednesday morning after a contractor accidentally pierced a gas line in the area, creating a strong smell of gas around two facilities on the Google campus.

Mountain View fire crews received reports of a possible gas leak at 9:48 a.m. on Feb. 1 at 1945 Charleston Road. During the investigation, firefighters learned that a contractor was using a backhoe to clear a blocked drain line near the building, and had inadvertently nicked a 2-inch gas line, according to fire spokesman Lynn Brown.

PG&E clamped off the line and stopped the leak at 10:24 a.m., and have since started work to repair the line, Brown said. The response by the utility company was relatively fast compared to normal.

"It was a good response time," Brown said. "PG&E was able to show up pretty quickly and get it stopped."

About 600 Google employees were evacuated from the two-story building as well as an adjacent office building at 1965 Charleston Road, Brown said. No fires broke out during the incident and no injuries were reported.