County to file lawsuit against President Trump's order

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday evening to sue President Donald Trump over an executive order he signed last week.

The board made the unanimous decision in a special closed session held immediately before a hearing on hate crimes.

The executive order issued on Jan. 25 lays out an aggressive immigration enforcement plan that would cut federal funding to jurisdictions such as "sanctuary cities" that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration authorities.

County counsel James Williams will file the lawsuit on Thursday or Friday to block what board president Dave Cortese's office called "an unconstitutional act" that would "cripple" state and local governments that do not comply.

The county receives about $1 billion every year in federal funding, largely to support critical health and human services for underserved populations, according to Cortese's office.

Cortese, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo pledged at a news conference outside the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network in San Jose last week to not comply with the order.

Educators from around the county also pledged on Jan. 18 to protect students from any information-gathering that may lead to deportation or entry in a "Muslim registry" proposed by Trump.