Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 2:02 pm

County to file lawsuit against President Trump's order

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday evening to sue President Donald Trump over an executive order he signed last week.

The board made the unanimous decision in a special closed session held immediately before a hearing on hate crimes.

The executive order issued on Jan. 25 lays out an aggressive immigration enforcement plan that would cut federal funding to jurisdictions such as "sanctuary cities" that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration authorities.

County counsel James Williams will file the lawsuit on Thursday or Friday to block what board president Dave Cortese's office called "an unconstitutional act" that would "cripple" state and local governments that do not comply.

The county receives about $1 billion every year in federal funding, largely to support critical health and human services for underserved populations, according to Cortese's office.

Cortese, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo pledged at a news conference outside the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network in San Jose last week to not comply with the order.

Educators from around the county also pledged on Jan. 18 to protect students from any information-gathering that may lead to deportation or entry in a "Muslim registry" proposed by Trump.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Tina
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

Are my tax dollars going toward these people's salaries? I do not agree with this lawsuit, how do I, as a legal immigrant citizen, opt out of this?

Posted by @Tina
a resident of Cuernavaca
on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

I'm surprised this wasn't covered in the citizenship ceremony. Let me help you out. Taxes are collected by the government for many purposes. In fact, they will often fund things you personally do not agree with. For example, much of your tax money is spent on funding the largest military in the world! We do not get to pick and choose which individual things tax dollars are spent on. This power is left to the legislature, which is an elected body tasked with writing laws. You can contact your legislatures to change their minds, or you can work to have a different person elected that more closely aligns with your desires. This is called democracy.

I hope this helps!

Posted by Sarah1000
a resident of another community
18 hours ago

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak outâ€”
Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak outâ€”
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak outâ€”
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for meâ€”and there was no one left to speak for me.
-Martin NiemÃ¶ller

Thanks to the BOS for speaking out.

Posted by Thank you!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

I'm glad that local government is pushing back against this 21st century Hitler. I truly wish that we could deport all of the horrible people that voted for him, but the world would prefer more Syrian refugees than our home grown deplorables.

Posted by Jerry
a resident of Jackson Park
2 hours ago

Looks like the Board of Supervisors are going to GET FIRED!

Posted by Anita
a resident of Bailey Park
1 hour ago

Homeless US citizens and illegal immigrants fight for our tax dollars. Who has more advocates on their side?

Posted by @Jerry
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

It seems like you are also confused about our government. Hopefully, I can clear some things up for you, as well. The county Board of Supervisors is an elected body that oversees the operation of our county government. Since they are elected, the primary way for them to be "fired" would be to lose reelection. In this instance, Donald Trump is massively unpopular in Santa Clara County, so opposing his policies is likely to be extremely popular here, and in fact is a great demonstration of the will of the people. This is how democracy works.

Posted by Oldschoolguy
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

Do not spend one cent of taxpayer money on this lawsuit.
Do not spend one cent of taxpayer money on illegal immigrants, period.
I do not pay taxes to have them handed out to illegal immigrants who have NO right to be here.
Instead of wasting our tax dollars on illegals how about using it to house our homeless CITIZENS. You know those people who actually deserve to have our tax dollars spend on them and not someone who broke Our laws to be here.
Stop the nonsense and uphold our laws.

Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
6 minutes ago

Your poor people.

We live in a Republic.

And as unpopular as Donald Trump may be in this part of the country money still talks.

The Feds use money to force the states to do lots of things. If they state doesn't comply they don't get the money.

It's amazing how angry Democrats get when they encounter someone who has a different opinion. Demonizing the people who voted for Donald Trump is not going to help in the next election. Seems like you should have learned that in grade school.

Posted by Mark
a resident of North Whisman
4 minutes ago

Hi Oldschoolguy,

Sounds like you support the sanctuary city policy then, where city shouldn't be spending it is limited tax money, on helping federal agents on enforcing unlawful policies.

Posted by @Otto Maddox
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 minutes ago

LOL

The only people here who seem angry are the conservatives, who want so desperately to throw out their neighbors.

