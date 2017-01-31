News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 10:14 am

Rain, heavy winds forecast for Bay Area

The rain is returning to the Bay Area later this week, with some areas receiving up to three inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to begin onshore Wednesday afternoon, becoming widespread across the region by late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to meteorologist Rick Canepa.

Canepa said the overall rainfall would be moderate with most of the heavy rain in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains as well as further down south in the Monterey area.

Heavy winds starting late Wednesday night could reach up to 40 mph, with local gusts up to 50 mph near the coast and in the hills, according to Canepa.

Officials said the rain and high winds are expected to taper off by late Friday evening.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Sal
a resident of Gemello
on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:48 pm

Then why is Wednesday a spare-the-air day?

Posted by because weather
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:15 pm

Rains are not predicted to hit until late weds, early thrus. Weds looks to just be hazy/overcast most of the day. Things change though when it comes to storms and their expected landfall.

Posted by anthodyd
a resident of St. Francis Acres
on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:29 pm

Offer up all thanks and blessings for the benisons provided with this latest precipitation; we suffered many deprivations over the past 4-5 years and lost many heritage trees and yards in the recent past. We can only fervently hope that future seasons will be as bountiful.

