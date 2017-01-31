News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 9:00 am

Long drought ends for county

Water district to strike mandatory water use restrictions

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Months of wet weather have washed away much of the drought that plagued California over the last four years. With local reservoirs in Santa Clara County now filled to the brim and a healthy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, water district board members agreed last Tuesday night to walk back mandatory water restrictions, while still calling for a 20 percent reduction in water use.

Unlike most of the Santa Clara Valley Water District board meetings over the last three years, district staff came forward with some good news about the local water supply. The northern Sierra Nevada mountains received an overwhelming 217 percent of normal precipitation since the start of 2017, and Santa Clara County has received 7.2 inches of rain -- nearly an inch more than normal -- as of Jan. 17.

All of the county's reservoirs are either full or nearly full, and two of the state's major reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, are both at 124 percent of normal capacity, according to Deputy Operating Officer Garth Hall. Even in the event that the rest of 2017 is dry or even a "critically dry" year, groundwater storage will remain normal through the end of the year, Hall said.

The big question at the Jan. 24 meeting was whether to roll back the call for conservation made by the water district in June, which sought a 20 percent reduction in water use compared to 2013, and recommends that cities and water retailers impose mandatory water cuts on residents. If the water restrictions are completely lifted, board members argued, the years-long effort to encourage residents to conserve may be lost.

"We spent substantial resources convincing people to conserve," said board member Tony Estremera. "That's why we're so reticent to make it voluntary and make it sound like everything is okay."

Imposing water restrictions and pretending drought conditions still persist in Santa Clara County is going to be a hard sell to a community that knows better, said Anthony Eulo, the environmental services program director for the city of Morgan Hill, and one of several speakers calling on the board to suspend the mandatory water-use reduction.

"Our local reservoirs are as full as they can be, our state reservoirs are as full as they can be. There is essential water in the bank," Eulo said. "More importantly, we need to remember the community knows this."

Board members agreed to a compromise, voting unanimously for staff to come back with a resolution that continues to call for a 20 percent water use reduction target, but without the mandatory requirements on cities and water retailers. The resolution would include any restrictions imposed by the State Water Resources Control Board, which is expected to come out with permanent, long-term conservation measures next month in lieu of emergency short-term water reductions.

State requirements are likely to include a prohibition on runoff, water budgets for retailers, a greater emphasis on water shortage contingency plans and more requirements for agricultural water providers, according to Jerry De La Piedra, the district's manager of longer-term planning and conservation. All of these would be included in a framework designed to make water conservation a way of life in California, he said.

The district, similarly, will likely continue to provide landscaping rebate programs to encourage residents to ditch water-hungry lawns, and forge ahead with grants for new technology like smart meters, giving residents greater control over their own water use.

Board chair Dick Santos said the kind of conservation Santa Clara County residents have shown over 2016 -- a 28 percent reduction in water use compared to 2013 -- needs to become normal practice in the coming years, regardless of drought conditions, because the state can't rely on a deluge every winter.

"We're in an arid region for the rest of our lives, and history will repeat itself again," he said. "We have to put money in the bank for the rainy days that don't come."

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by fixiegirl
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

I'm confused. Is the Stevens Creek Reservoir included in this summary? It's part of Santa Clara Valley Water District. It is certainly not "filled to the brim."

Thanks for any clarification anyone can provide.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Deer Husk 1
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:35 pm

Two Leaf sends LOVE,CHEER, and DEVOTION.........................

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Me
a resident of Willowgate
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:57 pm

stevens creek reservoir is at 80%, but the reservoir itself is relatively tiny, it is only 2% of total capacity of the 10 local reservoirs. That is pretty much "full".

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by True
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:12 am

A shame the state didn't exercise the forethought to build a few new dams to capture rainfall in wet years......again.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by GoodHabit
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:59 am

While we might not need restrictions to be imposed anymore, water conservation is a good habit to continue in our dry climate.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by True
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:02 am
True is a registered user.

GoodHabit,

I don't disagree with that. Just saying that increasing our storage capacity would be a far better investment than say....Gov Moonbeam's fantasy choo-choo.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Kathleen
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:14 am

Now would be a good time for the water company to reduce the cost of water, which was raised so high due to the drought. The drought is over, for now anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Uh-huh
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

I agree that increasing underground storage capacity would be a good thing. There's better ways than dams but conservation by the largest user group will make the most immediate impact, though once the exports of our almonds to china stops, many farmers will not get the investment back from the trees they planted, so that user group will eventually be reduced.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by What
a resident of Bailey Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Joe Frisbie
a resident of another community
on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

How quickly we forget. One wet year followed by another 5 years of is not out of the realm of possibilities. New habits and attitudes are being formed. We live on the dry side of the ocean currents. Half the state is technology a desert that we try to grow crops on and 70% of the state's population lives in a desert. Reality should always temper optimism.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Me
a resident of Willowgate
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:03 pm

Deserts in California make up about 25 percent of the total surface area. Mostly the southeast areas.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 12,028 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,417 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,233 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 505 views

View all local blogs
 