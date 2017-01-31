Googlers unite against Trump's travel ban

Following a wave of weekend protests at airports across the U.S., local tech giant Google staged its own political rally Monday in Mountain View to push back against new immigration measures by President Donald Trump's administration.

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, an estimated crowd of up to 2,000 of Google employees rallied at the company's main quad off Charleston Road to protest the new president's recent executive orders. Those actions include plans for a wall along the Mexican border and the surprise order barring refugees, migrants and foreign nationals from seven Muslim countries.

"So many people were obviously outraged by this order, as I am myself, being an immigrant and a refugee," Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly said at the rally. "I came here to the U.S. at age 6 with my family from the Soviet Union, which at that time was the greatest enemy the U.S. had -- maybe it still is in some form."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to employees that more than 100 employees were affected by Trump's travel ban. Similar protest events were held Monday at Google's campuses across the country.

Other large Silicon Valley firms that have issued statements opposing the travel ban include Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Facebook and Tesla.