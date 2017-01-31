News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 3:02 pm

Googlers unite against Trump's travel ban

Monday rally in Mountain View one of many held at Google campuses

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Following a wave of weekend protests at airports across the U.S., local tech giant Google staged its own political rally Monday in Mountain View to push back against new immigration measures by President Donald Trump's administration.

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, an estimated crowd of up to 2,000 of Google employees rallied at the company's main quad off Charleston Road to protest the new president's recent executive orders. Those actions include plans for a wall along the Mexican border and the surprise order barring refugees, migrants and foreign nationals from seven Muslim countries.

"So many people were obviously outraged by this order, as I am myself, being an immigrant and a refugee," Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly said at the rally. "I came here to the U.S. at age 6 with my family from the Soviet Union, which at that time was the greatest enemy the U.S. had -- maybe it still is in some form."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to employees that more than 100 employees were affected by Trump's travel ban. Similar protest events were held Monday at Google's campuses across the country.

Other large Silicon Valley firms that have issued statements opposing the travel ban include Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Facebook and Tesla.

Comments

Posted by Jami Beans
a resident of another community
on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:31 pm

I thought you people were smart. This is not a permanent order against any, and all, immigrants. Its just security measures to begin making sure your but is safe. Read the order and quit being a google robot.

Posted by Relax
a resident of Castro City
on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Posted by CrescentParkAnon.
a resident of another community
on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:14 pm

This is nonsense. Trump makes a big move to distract and force
the burning or energy and enthusiasm - when the real problem is
the political and economic power of the Middle Class and getting
money out of politics.

This new Justice that Trump is suggesting for the Supreme Court,
Neil Gorsuch, is a big supporter of Corporate Speech, meaning no
change about money in politics.

This thing that Trump is doing is just stirring the anthill ... for fun.

Posted by neighbor
a resident of another community
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:07 pm

Sad that so many are misinformed. Public officials are to serve and protect citizens and legal residents of the United States. We are under no obligation or requirement whatsoever to throw open our borders (try this when you enter antlers country!) much less offer free public services such as medical and educational. It is great to donate money and support worldwide, at the individual, corporate and governmental levels. However, it is unrealistic and misguided to skip along like an uninformed child to demand "rights" for those who have no rights under our constitution.
By the way, please discern between legal and illegal immigrants.
Be also informed that the U.S. government may (and has in past) made periodic changes to legal immigration policies; if you have an opinion on this, please submit your thoughts to your elected representatives to the federal government.
Meantime, consider the financial costs and safety risks and practical concerns with throwing our borders open to anyone who decides to stroll (illegally) into this country -- they have broken the law by doing that. Get in line and submit your application for residency/citizenship, get a visa if necessary and do not over stay your visitor's permit. Respect the laws and sovereignty of this country. Not asking much.

Posted by Relax
a resident of Castro City
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm

Trump denied entry to existing permanent residents.

Listen to Rudy Giuliani: Trump asked him to come up with a "Muslim ban" and this was the result.

No terrorist attacks have been perpetrated on American soil from any immigrants from these countries. This protected no one.

All it did was turn away good people, refugees and people who have aided our military overseas, in a cynical, disgusting move to show that Trump is "tough on terror." Real Americans are disgusted by this, since it falls far short of our Christian values.

Posted by ex-Hooli person
a resident of Rex Manor
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:31 am

I dislike Google (the corporation) but I admire their principled stand against this awful edict, which even banned legal permanent US residents from returning to their homes after travelling overseas. I'm certainly proud of my former colleagues for standing up against cruelty and tyranny.

There's no getting through to the apologists for this administration, but rational readers should be terrified that the executive branch is willfully defying federal court injunctions. If the executive branch does not accept the authority of the federal courts, we are now living in a dictatorship.

Posted by BD
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

Regardless of how you feel on this particular issue, I like to see employers that give their employees the freedom to express their opinions.

Posted by Jamestown CA
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

Jami Beans....these people are smart, but they would like their fellow workers back. Just think if it were YOUR relative or friend. Four months is a very long time away from home and family.

Think of the other person..................

Posted by pollyanna
a resident of another community
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Posted by @pollyanna
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

"No terrorist attacks have been perpetrated on American soil from any immigrants from these countries."

Do you disagree that this is true or is this fake news?
If fake news, we'll need the country and the attack mentioned. We're ticky tacky on those sort of little facts.
Do tell!

Posted by Gracie
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:54 pm
I unintentionally "liked" the first comment and can't figure out how to "unlike" it. I'm wondering if the 15 people who "liked" it before me made the same mistake.

Question for those who support the ban: How do you feel about the ban's allowing people from the countries that sent the 9/11 murderers?

Posted by Relax
a resident of Castro City
on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Posted by DMoore
a resident of The Crossings
23 hours ago

The media and of course fine companies such as Google want to blame Trump for an "immigrant ban" because they were ready with that script a year ago. And indeed, President Trump has enacted a harsh executive order cracking down on visitors from seven countries (particularly Syrians). However, his crackdown only includes the seven countries because of former President Obama's policy. Trump's decision to go beyond the policy and increase the Obama policy harms refugees, but it only increases an existing discriminatory policy. It doesn't create a new one.

Posted by Relax
a resident of Castro City
23 hours ago

@DMoore,

I'm glad we can all come together and denounce this discriminatory policy, as you said. These protests are all about rolling these policies back, and since you agree on the merits, we should all call our Congresspeople and Senators to urge them to work against this discriminatory policy.

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
22 hours ago

1) This is not a "ban" of Muslims. It is a pause to review the vetting policy we have in place for people from those countries. Nobody has been "banned". They are simply having their documents more carefully reviewed. It should have been done long before now.

2) This has NOTHING to do with 9/11. This has to do with the countries that are hotbeds of terrorist activity and are producing terrorists. They are also countries that don't provide adequate information about people they allow to come here. If you have a problem with the list, you should consult Barack Obama, since his administration produced it in the first place.

3) There is nothing discriminatory about making sure our borders are secure and our citizens are safe. That is part of the President's job. You may have forgotten that because the previous administration was rather poor at it.

4) It is not a right for people to come into this country. It is a privilege that is granted when it is in the best interests of the citizens. Just in case you missed it, recent polls indicate that most Americans (even Californians) agree that we should improve border security.

5) to Relax: I live here, but even if I didn't, a lack of diligence in border security affects ALL citizens, so you can shelve the selective moral outrage. Is my spelling good enough for you?

Posted by Jared Martin
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 hours ago
@psr,

If it's not a "ban," why has the administration been calling it a ban since day 1? Why did Trump say he wanted a Muslim ban on the campaign trail? Why did Rudy Giuliani say that Trump asked him to create a Muslim ban?

Since you're clearly an expert, can you outline the previous policy that refugees went through for immigration? Which parts were insufficient and which parts will be strengthened?

Why is it that Trump banned countries where we've had no terrorist attacks on American soil?

As is clear here, we're failing to live up to our Christian values. Our Lord commands us to live with love and empathy, not hatred and fear.

