News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 3:27 pm

Social Security office reopens

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Social Security office in Mountain View will be reopening next month after its old home was closed down.

The old location for the government agency was previously at 700 E. El Camino Real, but that office was shuttered in February 2016 after its lease expired. As the agency announced the closure, officials gave assurances they intended to reopen within a year at a new office at 701 N. Shoreline Blvd. That new center is scheduled to open its doors starting on Feb. 1.

The Social Security Administration handles disability, Medicare and retirement benefits. Many services are available without going in person to an office by going online to socialsecurity.gov.

