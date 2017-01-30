News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 10:04 am

School board wary of big parcel tax increase

Mountain View Whisman trustees aim for more modest renewal of Measure C

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Whisman School District has had a pretty good track record at the ballot box in recent years, blowing by the required 55 percent vote for its Measure G bond measure and garnering an overwhelming 80 percent of the vote in favor of its Measure C parcel tax in 2008.

But with Measure C set to expire this summer, school board members aren't banking on the same level of support. At a board meeting earlier this month, a majority of the trustees say it's time to play it safe and go for a smaller parcel tax renewal in order to avoid the risk of the measure failing in the special May mail-in election.

Over the last year and a half, the school district has gone through a protracted process on the road to renewal. Measure C, which expires July 1, generates about $2.8 million each year, which is used to maintain smaller class sizes, compensate teachers and pay for after-school programs. Unlike Measure C, which taxes property owners differently based on the size of the parcel, the new tax will be a flat amount for all parcels in the district.

The parcel tax renewal measure was supposed to go on the May mail-in ballot election last year, but two of the five board members at the time-- Greg Coladonato and Steve Nelson -- opposed the flat parcel tax structure, insisting instead that a per-square-foot parcel tax measure would be a more equitable option. The district's legal counsel warned against it, pointing to recent court decisions against districts with levies that varied by parcel size.

Board member Ellen Wheeler, who was board president at the time, left any discussion on the parcel tax measure off the agenda until shortly after Nelson's tenure on the board ended in December.

By going for a ballot measure last year, the school district essentially had a backup plan. If the measure failed, the district had another chance to put the parcel tax back on the ballot for a more modest amount before Measure C expires. But with the expiration only months away, the board really only has one shot to pass it without a lapse in funding.

"If you are unsuccessful with your renewal attempt, the district will face a reality where you're going to have at least a year without parcel tax revenue," said Charles Heath, the district's parcel tax consultant.

If the school district wanted to shoot for a parcel tax that maintains the existing $2.8 million funding, it would need to levy a $191 tax on properties within the district. Because of the loss of a tiered parcel tax structure, that means the average homeowner would have to pay $64 more in order to make up the balance. Polling data presented at the Jan. 19 board meeting shows that 71 percent of district voters would vote in favor of a $191 measure after hearing arguments for and against the tax, but only 65 percent would support a $225 tax. The district needs a two-thirds majority to pass a parcel tax.

Heath said that level of support is not set in stone. A strong "get out and vote" campaign could go a long way towards meeting the two-thirds margin, and the polling for the Measure C parcel tax was well below the whopping 80 percent of the "yes" vote the measure actually received. At the same time, he said, the results of the presidential election and the inauguration of President Donald Trump -- which happened after the polling took place -- could galvanize voters into supporting local public schools.

"Given the events of the election over the last year, people are seeing real value in locally controlled dollars," Heath said. "We don't have to rely on Sacramento, we don't have to rely on Washington. To some degree, we can control our own fate."

Wheeler remained uneasy about going for the big ask, and said the margin was too close for comfort with no window of opportunity to try again. Any amount of "local roiling" about district-wide problems could tip the balance and lose the district millions in education funding for an entire year.

"I'm in favor of taking a more conservative approach," she said.

The two newest board members, Tamara Wilson and Laura Blakely, both agreed that now isn't the time for risky tax measures. Blakely called the $225 parcel tax "too much of a gamble," and said the district shouldn't bank on a huge volunteer presence like the one Measure C received back in 2008. The Measure G bond measure four years later didn't have nearly as many volunteers, she said, and it's hard to predict how much support will materialize for the campaign over the next few months.

Board President Jose Gutierrez broke away from the majority view, calling the future uncertainty a key opportunity to raise public support for local schools. The proposed state budget earlier this month shows that California's economy is not growing as fast as projected and could be slipping into a recession in future years, and the new administration in Washington only adds to that uncertainty, Gutierrez said.

"If you have a strong campaign, you can rally the troops because of that uncertainty," Gutierrez said.

Coladonato attended the meeting remotely from Washington, D.C. where he was to attend the presidential inauguration, and left the meeting before the parcel tax agenda item was discussed. He later declined to state his stance on the parcel tax.

The board is expected to vote on a resolution to put the parcel tax on the ballot at a special Jan. 28 board meeting, a few days ahead of the Feb. 3 filing deadline.

Comments

18 people like this
Posted by Wait a minute
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Excuse me, did I just hear you say that Coladonato was too busy attending the inauguration of Donald Trump to comment on whether he supports a parcel tax in Mountain View?

Trump is welcome to him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:07 am

Like it or not, Trump is President.

And the swearing of a President is always a historic event regardless of the politics.

To knock someone for attending a PUBLIC ceremony is just silly.

Stop being silly.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Siri
a resident of North Bayshore
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:20 am

@Wait a Minute

So I guess you are all for paying $600 a month in school taxes then since you are so taken by the liberal cause.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:29 am

@wait a minute: My daughter just attended the inauguration and she is about as anti-Trump as there is. But it was an opportunity few actually take in their lifetimes, so she went to observe some history. Afterwards she went to the the women's march. Good for her.

[Portion removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:04 am

Unfortunately, because I am not in the district, I will not be able to vote on this tax. I hope the district is successful in raising whatever tax they ask for.

I am deeply disappointed that a flat dollar amount per parcel is required. Like all flat taxes, it is a heavier burden (% of overall property tax) on owners of low value properties, thanks to Prop 13, than on owners of the most expensive parcels, where the % of overall property tax is so small it is easy to ignore.

A parcel tax based on square footage (e.g., 5 cents per square foot) is much more fair, in my opinion, but the last time that was tried it was defeated at the polls. I lay that defeat at the door of the Mountain View Voice which took every opportunity to point out that two parcels would have to pay $50,000 (a million square feet), while many homeowners would pay less than $75 (1500 square feet).

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:28 am
Gary is a registered user.

As I remember, business interests fought the proposed parcel tax based on square footage because they had no children (young businesses, I guess) in the public schools and always prefer that others pay for everything. Such a tax may well be legally authorized as "uniform." That is what an attorney advised the two board members opposed to placing a flat parcel tax on the ballot last year.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:28 am

@wait a minute
Trump got elected because the Democrats offered us such a terrible candidate as our only other alternative. I can't stand either candidate, but we all must accept the outcome and hope that more rational candidates become available at the next election.

@Doug Pearson
As for the "Parcel Tax", the issue is in the language of the law that establishes the availability of a "parcel tax". In simple terms, it's a tax on parcels, not on square footage, not on market value, not on income, but on a "parcel". The original law sort of sets up this interpretation that the "flat tax" per parcel is clearly legal, but other ideas are risky and open to legal challenge.

If people want to have a "square foot" tax, then we need to work on state laws to allow this option, same for "market value" taxation.

By the way, if you want a square foot tax, there are 2 obvious types to choose between. Either total land square feet, or square footage of constructed space that may be occupied.

If you go by total land sqft, then loads of companies will strongly object because they have so much green space (a good thing).

So, for now it's wise for an individual school district to keep to the per-parcel flat-tax until the state laws can be changed to allow other options.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:44 am
Gary is a registered user.

Unless the law changed since last year, a parcel tax must be "uniform" - not necessarily "flat." But this school district has other problems that may well undermine any money grab it places on the ballot.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 12,028 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,417 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,233 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 505 views

View all local blogs
 