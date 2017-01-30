News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 3:53 pm

Future of East Whisman nears decision

EPC to determine housing, office mix

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It's nearing decision time for Mountain View leaders to lay out their future vision for transforming the office-heavy East Whisman area into a mixed-use residential neighborhood. At its Feb. 1 meeting, members of the city's Environmental Planning Commission will pick their favorite package of dense housing and office growth for the district bordering Sunnyvale.

Four options have been prepared for policymakers to consider, but all of the alternatives call for adding new residences and office space.

For the most part, the choice before city officials is where this growth should be built and how densely packed it should be.

In any scenario, the city is expecting to allow 1.7 million new square feet of office space, bringing about 7,000 new employees to the area. Much of that office growth would be concentrated near the Middlefield Road light-rail station and along highways 101 and 237.

Much like similar planning for Mountain View's North Bayshore area, city staff say they want to create a new residential neighborhood in East Whisman large enough to support amenities like a grocery store and perhaps a future public school campus. The options for housing range from at least 3,500 new units -- just enough for a new grocery store to pencil out -- to up to 9,700 new apartments.

The Environmental Planning Commission will discuss the four options and select its members' preference at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. More information about the meeting can be found at www.mountainview.gov

Comments

Posted by Pictures worth 1000 words when properly sized
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

Whenever you post a map or chart on MV-VOICE, it is always unreadably small.

Please consider linking to original PDF or some version of the image where the "full" version of the pictures have text that is at least 10-point (or larger).

Also, posting "pictures" of content with text isn't very Accessibility/ADA/translation/a-million-other-things friendly.

Posted by Shonda Ranson
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:08 am

Hi PICTURES.

The City does a great job of posting plans, charts and PDFs online for review on all upcoming projects. You may find them at MountainView.gov . For the direct link to all thing East Whisman, you may go here: Web Link

Plans are also available as part of upcoming agenda packets for meetings by going to the City website and choosing "Council Agenda and Minutes" from the Popular Links to the right. Additionally, you can sign up to get notifications when anything is posted in your preferred topic areas using MyMV (any City topic, at all -- not just planning projects).

Hope this helps.

-Shonda Ranson, Communications Coordinator, City of Mountain View

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:53 am

New elementary school (Slater #2 with 2 story 450 student classrooms) is already in the mid-planning stage by MVWSD. What is not needed (IMO) is trying to get developers to pony up a public school-site in the Whisman/Slater neighborhood.

What is needed is city-responsibility every-day play park. A dedicated play park - with infant to K sized permanent play equipment. OR - A dedicated softball field (as was asked of the MVWSD, for their Slater School site) - is that how this neighborhood wants to invest millions for Parklands? Dedicated new parkland sites - are completely secure from a school district deciding to build a needed school (on city parklands).

The MVWSD lands need to primarily be dedicated to schools and PK, K-8 public schooling, supporting families in this local public education endeavor.

retired MVWSD Tustee Steven Nelson

note: the MVWSD Board has just signed an agreement for the original Slater school buildings, run as Google's "The Woods" company preschool, for a 10 year extension - going to about 2028. I think the general concept - supporting community kids/families, is GOOD. I wish the new Bd. President had insisted for EXCELLENT open-community vetting, Agenda Discussion item, followed in two weeks by Discussion & Action item. Instead this was sneaked onto the CONSENT AGENDA. Not at all illegal - just damn poor governance in THIS community (IMO).

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
7 hours ago

From what I've seen, the city does not require street parking around these industrial areas. Might I recommend street parking so that private citizens can use trails and other public areas? The practice of allowing hundreds of thousands of square feet of business space to be built, while no street parking is made available, and while street parking is taken away in many cases, is a disservice to Mountain View's residential constituents.

This practice of allowing industrial sites to avoid street parking, blocks residents' access to hiking trails, and other public access. It's really ridiculous that private residences have street parking but businesses don't!

