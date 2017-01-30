Future of East Whisman nears decision

It's nearing decision time for Mountain View leaders to lay out their future vision for transforming the office-heavy East Whisman area into a mixed-use residential neighborhood. At its Feb. 1 meeting, members of the city's Environmental Planning Commission will pick their favorite package of dense housing and office growth for the district bordering Sunnyvale.

Four options have been prepared for policymakers to consider, but all of the alternatives call for adding new residences and office space.

For the most part, the choice before city officials is where this growth should be built and how densely packed it should be.

In any scenario, the city is expecting to allow 1.7 million new square feet of office space, bringing about 7,000 new employees to the area. Much of that office growth would be concentrated near the Middlefield Road light-rail station and along highways 101 and 237.

Much like similar planning for Mountain View's North Bayshore area, city staff say they want to create a new residential neighborhood in East Whisman large enough to support amenities like a grocery store and perhaps a future public school campus. The options for housing range from at least 3,500 new units -- just enough for a new grocery store to pencil out -- to up to 9,700 new apartments.

The Environmental Planning Commission will discuss the four options and select its members' preference at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. More information about the meeting can be found at www.mountainview.gov