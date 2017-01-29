Sixth winter Spare the Air alert issued for Monday

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Monday throughout the Bay Area, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD).

The alert for Monday prohibits burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel both indoors and outdoors for 24 hours, air-quality officials said.

The alert has been issued as cool, stagnant weather conditions are trapping wood smoke pollution near the ground throughout the region, causing unhealthy air quality, according to the BAAQMD.

The alert is the sixth of the winter season.

"The Lunar New Year coincides with the cold, still conditions that cause wood smoke pollution to build up," the air district's Executive Officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "Wood smoke, combined with fireworks and firecrackers from the celebrations, is causing unhealthy air to be trapped in neighborhoods in the Bay Area," according to the statement.

Exemptions for the alert are available only for homes without permanently installed heating, where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat. Anyone whose sole source of heat is a wood-burning device must use an Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled device that is registered with the air district in order to qualify for the exemption.

Wood smoke from Bay Area fireplaces and wood stoves account for the single largest source of air pollution in the region and exposure to it has been linked to respiratory illnesses and increased risk of heart attacks, air district officials said.

For more information about the Spare the Air Alert rules, residents can visit sparetheair.org or call 877-4NO-BURN (466-2876).

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.