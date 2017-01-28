Councilman hosts presentation on aircraft noise

Mountain View will be hosting a public presentation on Monday, Jan 30, on the recent increase in aircraft noise over Midpeninsula cities due to changes in local flight paths.

The airplane noise has been a hot-button issue for many residents, and the Federal Aviation Administration and a local stakeholder committee has begun investigating ways to reroute flight paths to SFO and San Jose International airports.

The Jan. 30 presentation, which is being organized by Councilman Lenny Siegel, will go into detail on how flight-path changes made in 2015 have increased local aircraft noise. Organizers for the event are dissatisfied with the recommendation made in November by the local Congressional Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals. That proposal made to the FAA, they say, would route more air traffic over Los Altos, Mountain View and southern Palo Alto.

The event is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Mountain View City Hall at 500 Castro St. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.