Updated: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 12:33 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Jan 28, 2017, 1:23 pm

Councilman hosts presentation on aircraft noise

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View will be hosting a public presentation on Monday, Jan 30, on the recent increase in aircraft noise over Midpeninsula cities due to changes in local flight paths.

The airplane noise has been a hot-button issue for many residents, and the Federal Aviation Administration and a local stakeholder committee has begun investigating ways to reroute flight paths to SFO and San Jose International airports.

The Jan. 30 presentation, which is being organized by Councilman Lenny Siegel, will go into detail on how flight-path changes made in 2015 have increased local aircraft noise. Organizers for the event are dissatisfied with the recommendation made in November by the local Congressional Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals. That proposal made to the FAA, they say, would route more air traffic over Los Altos, Mountain View and southern Palo Alto.

The event is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Mountain View City Hall at 500 Castro St. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Quality of Life
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:09 pm

If you people in charge can't protect your people, you are weak and
should resign. I can't even begin to describe how much that airplane
noise lowers the quality of life in a neighborhood.

2 people like this
Posted by Quality of Life
a resident of another community
on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:59 pm

Your home is your sanctuary. Where you enjoy peace and quiet. This airplane
noise destroys the tranquility of the neighborhood. These are very expensive homes, not a ghetto. This is not acceptable.

1 person likes this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:08 am

Sign up and start reporting Web Link

It has been quieter since Tuesday maybe something is changing?

3 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Did elected Councilman Seigel get The MAYOR's and the CITY MANAGER's pre-approval on this? Ot the City Council majority? It would be interesting to know if he considered he needed to, or did.

There is nothing in the article to suggest what permission he got "to organize" this.

1 person likes this
Posted by Geek
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:23 pm

2John
There are 2 flight paths and in 70% cases the planes are landing in SJC from the south and are not flying over MV. But when wind is wrong, they are lending from the north and flying over MV before turning south.

6 people like this
Posted by True
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:23 am

It's not possible for all air traffic to fly into the various airports entirely over the bay so at some point, aircraft will have to fly over residential areas.

So which residential areas are y'all comfortable having them fly over since yours is apparently not acceptable?

2 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:52 pm

Yours

1 person likes this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:45 pm

Geek, using the web link I get up to date info on the flights headed to SFO. The inbound route from the south goes directly over Monte Lome from anywhere between 2000 and 6000 feet. A little towards Shoreline is the reverse flow traffic from SJc. All well documented on Stopjetnoise.net

6 people like this
Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:52 am

I love it. "This is not the ghetto!"

So airplanes can buzz the ghetto neighborhoods.. just not yours?

News flash.. you bought a house in a metropolitan area. We have THREE major airports (SFO, OAK, SJC) along with Moffett Field and several general aviation airports.

Need I mention the helipads at the hospitals? Those choppers buzz our neighborhoods at the lowest altitudes and make the most noise and any hour day or night.

If you actually look at all the air traffic coming into the bay area you'd be amazed there isn't more noise.

No matter what, someone is going to have to deal with a plane flying over their neighborhood.

This is the typical "Not in my backyard!" mentality. Don't want planes flying over your home? Move farther away from the airport.

10 people like this
Posted by SoundofFreedom
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:23 am

The airports were here long before most of you. I agree that if you don't like airport noise move somewhere else like the coast...of course you'd have to listen to the crashing waves. Maybe move to Kansas somewhere far from anything noise making.

2 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:03 am
Gary is a registered user.

Partly @ Steve Nelson: The only elected local official in Mountain View who ever needed the permission of other such officials to ask questions or speak was Steve Nelson as a school board member. But that was only when other board members maintained an unlawful policy dictating what board members could say and do. That policy eventually was repealed. Sure, the City government, in some fashion, authorizes use of a meeting room at City Hall. That permission obviously was obtained. It is far more interesting and disturbing that only one of seven councilmembers seems to be pursuing this important issue. Where are the others? If you don't get informed and organized, the Bay Area may dump many of its burdens on your city. Some Palo Altoans got off their butts to complain about air traffic noise. Palo Altoans can even post comments on MV Voice stories and annoucements (such as this one).

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:41 am

What can be done to minimize the train noise? How about some sound walls?
With the high density tenements springing up along the train tracks, surely this is an issue from San Jose to San Francisco.
I prefer safe routes for aircraft. As has been stated, the various airports and helipads were here before the encroaching residential developments.

1 person likes this
Posted by Kal Sandhu
a resident of Castro City
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

Good evening from one of the noisiest cities in the world, Mumbai.

It's totally amusing, and totally not surprised, to see the hypocrites un& elitists in our great city coming out yet again from their cozy nests!!
They are simply the most selfish folks this city has and I can simply say that except for one of council members, Mr. Rosenberg, they rest of the council have no marbles because they want to be reelected.

We live in the most discriminated neighbourhood of the city. We are the only neighbourhood that cannot get to the San Antonio Caltrain station because the gated neighbourhood off Ortega doesn't want any unsavoury folks walking through their estate; yet they bring all their kids into our neighbourhood for trick or treat. And the council literally has no 'Balls' to override a city bureaucrat in the interest of the goodwill of the city.
We live next to the tracks with trains that shake & rattle our homes. How many have reported on the voice on this problem? Hardly any because we know that the tracks were there way before we moved in.
NIMBY is a disease of the elitist and yes there are many in MV.
The same disease that had neighbours discriminate against Latinos dancing at Monte Carlo.
Let's listen to these residents and not allow any planes to fly over the entire bay area and at the same time offer meditation classes to time so that they can shut the noise out. Sorry Lenny, although I voted for you; this is a totally a cockamamie ploy.

5 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:42 am
Gary is a registered user.

As I said, folks from other cities can and do post on Voice stories to advance their own interests - such as diverting air traffic from over their city to some other. I don't know just who or what was here first - dinos for one group - but which uses of land and airspace should and will be allowed are ongoing political questions. Get involved or get shafted.

5 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:37 am

No one is saying to put the noise anywhere else, and if you were in attendance of last nights meeting you see how far off the "nimbi's" and "you moved here so just take it" are.

"People must be able to make important decisions like where to live and where to buy a home without fear that a flight path will be moved over them."

"Even though we are under 5 airports, Mountain View doesn't have community representation from any of the airports, and our neighbors to the North are trying to dump all of their noise to us undoing a 30 year old flight path."
--quote from our neighborhood email list

The FAA and the airports can do something, but it takes effort. I don't won't passenger airliners flying at 2000ft applying airbrakes over ANYONE'S back yard!

Thank you Lenny Siegel for putting this on.

1 person likes this
Posted by True
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:06 pm
True is a registered user.

John,

To your first quote; To think that one can live somewhere, anywhere near an airport and not be impacted by occasional changes of flight patterns for whatever reason is in my opinion an unreasonable expectation. Particularly with something like 15m more passengers per year through SFO than just 10yrs ago.

4 people like this
Posted by Untrue
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:40 pm

Occasional change of flight pathis quite different than shifting the entire arrival path over Monta Loma and nearby neighborhoods.

It needs to go back the way it was. People did not complain prior to the. NextGen change. Palo Alto is trying to shirt if ALL over us.

Like this comment
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm
the_punnisher is a registered user.

Flying over the Bay WAS the accepted solution. Takeoffs from SFO had to be at full power to quickly reach the heights mandated by noise ordinances. SJC aircraft also climbed at full power because of existing noise ordinances. AIRCRAFT OWNERS DON'T LIKE USING FULL POWER CLIMBOUTS BECAUSE THEY COST MONEY!
And now you have the reasons for the changes. The same applies to the noisy turboprop; the pilot controls the pitch of the blades. The same for helicopters.
This issue is all about money. Ask who had the FAA'S ear? I bet they won't say who asked for these changes first.

4 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

Hello! we live 27.5 miles MILES (44 kilometers from SFO and not even directly due south from 28L or 28R!!! They make left turns at Dumbarton to line up.
These are not "occasional" changes!
This is a change called NEXT GEN.

Before last night presentation I was also generally misinformed as to what was going on.

I wish it was as simple as an occasional change in flight patterns. Its not.
In June of 2014, SFO received 449 complaints about noise by just over 70 residents. This year, that number has soared up to 320,000 by more than 2,100 residents.

10 people like this
Posted by anon400
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

I was at the meeting and it was very informative. Thank you to Mr. Holbrook for his excellent research and presentation.

Since March 2015, SJC has shifted flight paths to a narrowly concentrated path that directs a heavy and constant flow of flights over Mountain View. Before March 2015, the old air traffic paths dispersed flights over a wide area, which spread out the noise burden. That was fair! There are proposals being submitted by neighboring communities to shift even more air traffic - SFO this time - to skies over Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale. Mountain View presently has no representation at these high level discussions with the FAA. This is not us being NIMBY, it's us caring about our city by not letting it be a dumping ground for other NIMBYs.

7 people like this
Posted by I was there too
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:05 pm

I was at the meeting too. This is not about being a NIMBY. If anything, residents in Palo Alto are being NIMBY's by trying to move all of this over to Mountain View. It's been with them for over 30 years, but it's gotten worse with NextGen so they just want to push it over to us instead. If you weren't at the meeting you might want to refrain from commenting until you do some research online. This would be a disaster for Mountain View if this MAIN airplane runway was suddenly moved to be right over most of Mountain View. Imagine loud planes flying over your house every couple of minutes for hours, at all hours of the day and night. We don't have anything like that now, so you cannot compare.

These planes will end up over our heads if Mountain View doesn't mobilize asap.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by kim
a resident of Gemello
7 hours ago

All who say accept the noise level are missing a big point. Yes we have had 3 airports and Moffet field for decades but the noise issue just started in the last year or so. Last nightI was woken up by plane noise around 1am. Not sure if it was Trump making a secret visit to friends or the Google boys but it is unacceptable.

