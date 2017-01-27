Man arrested after passing out in the wrong apartment

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly entered a Mountain View home and fell asleep on the couch.

The residents living in the home on the 2000 block of California Street called police on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 7:25 a.m. when they woke up and found a man, who they did not know, asleep on the couch, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Officers came to the home and said the man, identified as Noel Angel, appeared to be intoxicated, and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, Nelson said.

Angel told police that he entered the home through a rear sliding glass door thinking it was his friend's apartment before falling asleep on the couch, not realizing that he had entered the wrong apartment, Nelson said. Angel was arrested on charges of trespassing and being drunk in public.