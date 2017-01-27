News

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2017, 10:08 am

Man arrested after passing out in the wrong apartment

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly entered a Mountain View home and fell asleep on the couch.

The residents living in the home on the 2000 block of California Street called police on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 7:25 a.m. when they woke up and found a man, who they did not know, asleep on the couch, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Officers came to the home and said the man, identified as Noel Angel, appeared to be intoxicated, and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, Nelson said.

Angel told police that he entered the home through a rear sliding glass door thinking it was his friend's apartment before falling asleep on the couch, not realizing that he had entered the wrong apartment, Nelson said. Angel was arrested on charges of trespassing and being drunk in public.

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by Martin Omander
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm
Martin Omander is a registered user.

Idle curiosity: are you guilty of "being drunk in public" if you're drunk in a home... even if it happens to be the home of a stranger whose abode you mistakenly entered?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 12,030 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,417 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,233 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 505 views

View all local blogs
 