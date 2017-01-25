News

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 25, 2017, 4:22 pm

MVHS briefly locked down during burglary investigation

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Students at Mountain View High School were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt for two residential burglary suspects extended into the neighborhood south of the school, according to police.

The Los Altos Police Department received multiple reports that suspects were entering backyards near the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Holt Avenue in Los Altos on Wednesday, Jan. 25. During the search, officers found the first suspect inside a vehicle who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm. He was taken into custody.

Officers later spotted the two remaining suspects running into a backyard on Fallen Leaf Lane near Clay Drive in Los Altos, and set up a perimeter with the Mountain View Police Department to search the area. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

During the search for the suspects, Mountain View High School was put on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes, Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Los Altos police were not immediately available to answer questions regarding the investigation.

Posted by David
a resident of North Whisman
on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:08 am

Police apprehend an armed suspect while two others are attempting to evade the police a few blocks away possibly heading north in the direction of MVHS. They might be armed too. The police imagine someone armed, crossing into school grounds while they are hoping to keep the police away from them. Not difficult to imagine shots fired or hostages. A brief lockdown is certainly in the range of reasonable responses.

