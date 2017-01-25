MVHS briefly locked down during burglary investigation

Students at Mountain View High School were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt for two residential burglary suspects extended into the neighborhood south of the school, according to police.

The Los Altos Police Department received multiple reports that suspects were entering backyards near the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Holt Avenue in Los Altos on Wednesday, Jan. 25. During the search, officers found the first suspect inside a vehicle who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm. He was taken into custody.

Officers later spotted the two remaining suspects running into a backyard on Fallen Leaf Lane near Clay Drive in Los Altos, and set up a perimeter with the Mountain View Police Department to search the area. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

During the search for the suspects, Mountain View High School was put on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes, Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Los Altos police were not immediately available to answer questions regarding the investigation.